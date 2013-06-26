* Gold falls more than 2 pct, near 3-yr lows
* Silver drops 4.4 pct to touch lowest since Aug 2010
* U.S. dollar, Asian stocks gain
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly three years on Wednesday, pressured by strong U.S.
economic data that boosted stock markets and supported the U.S.
Federal Reserve's plan to scale back monetary easing in the next
few months.
Bullion, now down for a seventh session out of eight, has
been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy
last Wednesday to wind down the bank's $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy.
Prices of gold, typically seen as hedge against inflation,
have been supported in recent years by central bank steps to
support their economies.
Spot gold had fallen 2 percent to $1,250.36 an ounce
by 0653 GMT. Gold for immediate delivery dropped to $1,243.94
earlier - its lowest since September 2010.
The metal has now lost 10 percent, or about $140 an ounce,
since the beginning of last week.
"We've pushed past the $1,270 level seen last week. That's a
key technical level so we are going through a whole bunch of
stop losses," said Victor Thianpiriya, commodities analyst at
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Comex gold and spot silver both fell to their
lowest since August 2010.
Strong economic data has prompted the Fed's decision to
consider a wind-down of bond purchases from later this year and
end purchases by mid-2014, raising fears that central banks
around the world would pull support.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence jumped in
June to its highest level in more than five years, while sales
of new U.S. single-family homes rose to their strongest level in
nearly five years in May.
PHYSICAL DEMAND SUBDUED
When gold fell the most in thirty years in mid-April after
12 annual gains, strong physical demand in Asia helped cap
losses.
However, this time around demand has not risen strongly
enough to support prices as buyers are waiting on the sidelines
for markets to stabilize.
"In April we had a lot of demand, it made it hard to get
hold of bullion," said Gregor Gregersen of Silver Bullion Pte
Ltd, a gold and silver dealer in Singapore. "This time, we saw
an increase in demand but not the way we saw in April."
Liquidity issues in China have renewed fears of a slowdown
in the No. 2 gold consumer. Shanghai gold futures fell
nearly 3 percent on Wednesday.
The People's Bank of China has raised concerns of a lasting
credit crunch as it tries to curtail a vast informal loan market
and shore up growth, although it has sought to allay fears that
its tough stance will lead to a banking crisis.
Demand in India, the top gold consumer, has fallen as the
government imposes new rules to discourage gold buying in an
effort to reduce a record current account deficit.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 16.23 tonnes to
969.50 tonnes on Tuesday, their lowest since February 2009.
Precious metals prices 0653 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1250.36 -26.38 -2.07 -25.33
Spot Silver 18.93 -0.65 -3.32 -37.48
Spot Platinum 1322.50 -27.50 -2.04 -13.84
Spot Palladium 653.72 -9.02 -1.36 -5.53
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1249.50 -25.60 -2.01 -25.44 64774
COMEX SILVER JUL3 18.87 -0.66 -3.39 -37.75
Euro/Dollar 1.3067
Dollar/Yen 97.56
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Joseph Radford)