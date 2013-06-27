SINGAPORE, June 27 Gold edged higher on Thursday after a 12 percent slide since the beginning of last week, as soft data on U.S. economic growth eased fears of a quick end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,233.36 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after a 4 percent fall on Wednesday that took the metal to $1,221.80, its lowest since August 2010. U.S. gold rose about $4 to $1,233.40, also near 3-year lows. * Bullion has been declining since last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy to wind down the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases in the next few months. * However, data on Wednesday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the quarter, compared with the previously reported 2.4 percent pace, lending a cautionary note on economic recovery. * Gold is still down more than 26 percent for the year and is headed for its worst quarterly performance since at least 1968. * Gold is braced for more pain with chart patterns showing the precious metal's latest fall exposing prices to deeper losses. * The price of silver is set post its biggest quarterly drop on record after falling nearly a third since the end of March, hit by the weaker price of gold and subdued industrial demand. * ABN Amro was the latest to pare its gold price forecasts, lowering its 2013 year-end gold forecast to $1,100 an ounce from $1,300 and 2014 year-end price to $900 from $1,000. * Gold premiums doubled in India on Wednesday as suppliers struggled to meet demand after a ban on consignment imports, but futures prices fell to their lowest in more than a month as international gold prices fell due to a strong dollar. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar index edged lower while Japan's Nikkei opened up 1 percent. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices 0645 France Consumer confidence 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Personal income 1230 U.S. Jobless claims 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1233.36 8.12 +0.66 -26.35 Spot Silver 18.64 0.18 +0.98 -38.44 Spot Platinum 1308.25 6.75 +0.52 -14.77 Spot Palladium 630.25 0.75 +0.12 -8.92 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1233.40 3.60 +0.29 -26.40 4077 COMEX SILVER JUL3 18.60 0.01 +0.07 -38.63 Euro/Dollar 1.3012 Dollar/Yen 97.70 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)