SINGAPORE, June 28 Gold fell over 1 percent on
Friday to its lowest since August 2010, on persistent worries
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind down its monetary
stimulus.
Bullion, down 15 percent since the beginning of last week,
is headed for its worst weekly fall since 1983 and worst
quarterly performance since at least 1968.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,185.90 an ounce by
0057 GMT, having fallen to a three-year trough of $1,180.71
earlier. U.S. gold fell almost $9 to $1,202.8.
* The metal fell 2 percent on Thursday, as month-end book
squaring and relentless liquidation by institutional investors
sent bullion prices below $1,200 per ounce for the first time in
nearly three years.
* Bullion, down nearly 30 percent this year, has been
sliding since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy to
wind down the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases on the
back of a recovering economy.
* Two influential Fed policymakers on Thursday sought to
dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any
time soon, each going so far as to say markets have
misinterpreted the U.S. central bank's intentions.
* China's central bank is squeezing funds out of the money
market, forcing banks to borrow money at historic interest rate
levels, but the manoeuvre appears to have been calculated to
have limited impact on the real economy.
* The Indian central bank squeezed gold buyers further on
Thursday, ruling out any credit transactions for imports unless
they were intended to make jewellery for export, as it looks to
rein in a record current account deficit.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in
Asia, while Japan's Nikkei opened higher. [
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Consumer spending
1200 Germany Consumer inflation
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
Precious metals prices 0057 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1185.90 -13.59 -1.13 -29.18
Spot Silver 18.44 -0.01 -0.05 -39.10
Spot Platinum 1293.50 -20.00 -1.52 -15.73
Spot Palladium 633.22 -11.78 -1.83 -8.49
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1185.70 -25.90 -2.14 -29.25 17752
COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.18 0.00 -0.58 -99.39 410
Euro/Dollar 1.3035
Dollar/Yen 98.66
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)