SINGAPORE, June 28 Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday to its lowest since August 2010, on persistent worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind down its monetary stimulus. Bullion, down 15 percent since the beginning of last week, is headed for its worst weekly fall since 1983 and worst quarterly performance since at least 1968. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,185.90 an ounce by 0057 GMT, having fallen to a three-year trough of $1,180.71 earlier. U.S. gold fell almost $9 to $1,202.8. * The metal fell 2 percent on Thursday, as month-end book squaring and relentless liquidation by institutional investors sent bullion prices below $1,200 per ounce for the first time in nearly three years. * Bullion, down nearly 30 percent this year, has been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy to wind down the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy. * Two influential Fed policymakers on Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any time soon, each going so far as to say markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank's intentions. * China's central bank is squeezing funds out of the money market, forcing banks to borrow money at historic interest rate levels, but the manoeuvre appears to have been calculated to have limited impact on the real economy. * The Indian central bank squeezed gold buyers further on Thursday, ruling out any credit transactions for imports unless they were intended to make jewellery for export, as it looks to rein in a record current account deficit. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in Asia, while Japan's Nikkei opened higher. [ DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Consumer spending 1200 Germany Consumer inflation 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Precious metals prices 0057 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1185.90 -13.59 -1.13 -29.18 Spot Silver 18.44 -0.01 -0.05 -39.10 Spot Platinum 1293.50 -20.00 -1.52 -15.73 Spot Palladium 633.22 -11.78 -1.83 -8.49 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1185.70 -25.90 -2.14 -29.25 17752 COMEX SILVER JUL3 0.18 0.00 -0.58 -99.39 410 Euro/Dollar 1.3035 Dollar/Yen 98.66 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)