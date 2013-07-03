SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold edged higher on Wednesday after a near 1 percent fall in the previous session, as two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank was likely to continue supporting the economy through asset purchases for some time. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.06 an ounce by 0014 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at $1,243.5. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened. * Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has taken a beating since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months, and possibly end the programme in mid-2014. * Gold posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of 23 percent for the April-June period, but began the third quarter on a positive note. * Investors are awaiting U.S. data this week to determine the strength of the economy and the exact timing of the Fed tapering. * The Fed's easy monetary policy will likely be warranted for "quite some time" as the U.S. central bank drives down high unemployment while nudging low inflation back toward target, Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. * The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will likely continue to support the economic recovery for some time to come despite market worries that it was soon pulling back. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to 964.69 tonnes on Tuesday. * Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, and premiums continued to get support from lower supplies due to restrictions by the central bank. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hit its highest in a month against the yen and euro on Tuesday while a gauge of global equities fell as U.S stocks reversed course to end slightly lower. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1244.06 2.67 +0.22 -25.71 Spot Silver 19.39 0.04 +0.21 -35.96 Spot Platinum 1363.24 -0.30 -0.02 -11.19 Spot Palladium 682.47 -1.19 -0.17 -1.38 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1243.50 0.10 +0.01 -25.80 1480 COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.19 0.00 +0.50 -99.36 615 Euro/Dollar 1.2972 Dollar/Yen 100.68 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)