SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold edged higher on Wednesday
after a near 1 percent fall in the previous session, as two
Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank was likely
to continue supporting the economy through asset purchases for
some time.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.06 an ounce by
0014 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,243.5. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the dollar
strengthened.
* Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
taken a beating since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month
the economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank
to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months, and
possibly end the programme in mid-2014.
* Gold posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of 23 percent
for the April-June period, but began the third quarter on a
positive note.
* Investors are awaiting U.S. data this week to determine
the strength of the economy and the exact timing of the Fed
tapering.
* The Fed's easy monetary policy will likely be warranted
for "quite some time" as the U.S. central bank drives down high
unemployment while nudging low inflation back toward target,
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
* The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on
Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will likely
continue to support the economic recovery for some time to come
despite market worries that it was soon pulling back.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
964.69 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, and premiums
continued to get support from lower supplies due to restrictions
by the central bank.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit its highest in a month against the yen
and euro on Tuesday while a gauge of global equities fell as U.S
stocks reversed course to end slightly lower.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0753 Germany Markit Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1244.06 2.67 +0.22 -25.71
Spot Silver 19.39 0.04 +0.21 -35.96
Spot Platinum 1363.24 -0.30 -0.02 -11.19
Spot Palladium 682.47 -1.19 -0.17 -1.38
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1243.50 0.10 +0.01 -25.80 1480
COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.19 0.00 +0.50 -99.36 615
Euro/Dollar 1.2972
Dollar/Yen 100.68
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)