* Gold rises after near 1 pct drop on Tuesday * Gold hasn't hit bottom yet - Jim Rogers * Asian shares drop after China data (Adds comments from Jim Rogers, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold edged higher in thin trade on Wednesday as Asian stocks eased and following comments by two U.S. Federal Reserve officials that the central bank's economic stimulus could continue for some time. But investor sentiment remained dour as outflows from exchange-traded funds continued and demand failed to pick up even though prices remain near three-year lows, indicating the market is expecting further declines. Gold, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of almost 23 percent for the April-June period on fears the Fed would end its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. "I am not convinced this is the bottom," well-known commodity investor Jim Rogers said at an event in Singapore. "Where that bottom will be I have no idea. Perhaps it will be $900-$1,000." That would be a near 50 percent drop from gold's all-time high of $1,920.30 seen in September 2011, when the metal was boosted by stimulus measures by central banks around the world. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough for the bank to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months, and possibly end the programme in mid-2014. However, the exact timing of the tapering is still not clear. Markets are awaiting U.S. nonfarm jobs data later this week for clues on the strength of the world's biggest economy. Two senior Fed official said on Tuesday that the bank's monetary policy to support the economy will likely be warranted for some time to come. Spot gold rose 0.23 percent to $1,244.30 an ounce by 0638 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at $1,243.90. "There was some buying when Shanghai opened but not much after that," said Yuichi Ikemizu, a branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. "People are adjusting their positions before the U.S. holiday on Thursday." U.S. markets are shut on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday. Bullion saw some gains earlier this week on short covering and bargain hunting, after prices plumbed a three-year low of $1,180.71 on Friday. "We don't know if the rebound will last," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "Investors are more bearish than bullish. ETF outflows are putting pressure on gold prices." SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to 964.69 tonnes on Tuesday, hitting fresh four-year lows. Precious metals prices 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1244.30 2.91 +0.23 -25.69 Spot Silver 19.47 0.12 +0.62 -35.70 Spot Platinum 1360.49 -3.05 -0.22 -11.37 Spot Palladium 684.47 0.81 +0.12 -1.09 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1243.90 0.50 +0.04 -25.77 19694 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.47 0.16 +0.81 -35.77 Euro/Dollar 1.2976 Dollar/Yen 100.76 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Tom Hogue)