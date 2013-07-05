SINGAPORE, July 5 Gold slipped a touch on Friday
on a firmer dollar after the European Central Bank said it could
cut interest rates further, but investors were waiting for U.S.
jobs data later in the day for stronger cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,246.61 an ounce by
0019 GMT. U.S. gold was down $6 to $1,245.90.
* Gold is headed for a weekly gain of about 1.2 percent,
compared with a 5 percent drop in the last week.
* The European Central Bank and the Bank of England left
their key interest rates unchanged at regular monthly policy
meetings on Thursday.
* The ECB said it would keep interest rates at record lows
for an extended period and may yet cut further, responding to
turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from
money-printing.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month said the U.S. economy
was recovering strongly enough for the central bank to begin
pulling back on its stimulus in the next few months, prompting a
turmoil in global markets. Gold posted its biggest quarterly
loss on record in April-June.
* The markets are eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to determine when the Fed would begin tapering its $85
billion monthly bond buying stimulus. For a preview, see
* Outflows from gold exchange-traded products totalled $4.1
billion in June and $28.2 billion year-to-date, according to
data from BlackRock.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar sped higher on the euro and sterling on
Friday after the ECB and BoE both blindsided markets with
decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the Federal Reserve as
the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back
stimulus.
* Japan's Nikkei average opened higher.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1246.61 -2.58 -0.21 -25.56
Spot Silver 19.48 -0.03 -0.15 -35.67
Spot Platinum 1338.25 -0.25 -0.02 -12.82
Spot Palladium 674.97 0.47 +0.07 -2.46
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1245.90 -6.00 -0.48 -25.65 42398
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.49 -0.22 -1.09 -35.71
Euro/Dollar 1.2892
Dollar/Yen 100.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)