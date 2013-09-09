* Gold to edge up to $1,398-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Employment trends; 1400 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Gold edged lower as the euro
eased on Monday but a possible delay in the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to taper off its bond-buying programme could
boost the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Bullion, which has benefited from central bank liquidity,
reversed heavy losses last week and gained nearly 2 percent on
Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls.
Gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,387.26 an ounce by
0621 GMT. It fell to $1,362.55 on Friday, its weakest since
August 22, before rallying after data showed U.S. employers
hired fewer workers than expected in August.
"Even as recently as last week, we heard diverging views on
the tapering schedule from Fed governors themselves, making it
hard to know what the central bank will ultimately decide to
do," said Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FC Stone.
"This confusion will likely prevent gold from weakening
substantially over the course of this week, but we suspect that
the selling should intensify after the Fed meeting is out of the
way and assuming we do indeed get a modest amount of tapering."
The disappointing U.S. jobs report, which initially weighed
on the dollar, raised speculation the Fed may minimise the size
of a likely reduction in stimulus many investors expect later
this month. The euro dropped 0.1 percent to $1.3175 on
Monday.
The U.S. jobless rate hit a 4-1/2-year low as Americans
gave up the search for work, complicating the Fed's decision on
whether to scale back its monetary stimulus this month.
U.S. gold was at $1,387.70 an ounce, up $1.20.
"We still see that gold should probably test $1,400," said
Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in
Singapore. "We are still seeing some demand. There are more
inquiries from India for both gold and silver."
Jewellers in main gold consumer India expect a surge in
imports this week after the government clarified overseas buying
rules. Most of the jewellers are sustaining on stocks shipped
from April to May, which totalled more than 300 tonnes.
Gold is one of the biggest items in a record current account
deficit that has helped push the rupee to an all-time low. The
government has raised the import duty on gold to an all-time
high of 10 percent.
Precious metals prices 0621 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1387.26 -3.62 -0.26 -17.16
Spot Silver 23.76 -0.06 -0.25 -21.53
Spot Platinum 1492.49 3.59 +0.24 -2.77
Spot Palladium 694.72 -2.78 -0.40 0.39
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1387.70 1.20 +0.09 -17.19 10948
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.81 -0.08 -0.34 -21.43 5606
Euro/Dollar 1.3169
Dollar/Yen 99.68
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
