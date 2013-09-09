* Strong Chinese export data boosts economic hopes
* Russia proposes Syria chemical weapons plan to avert war
* Gold gives back some of Friday's rally on tapering talk
* Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory on Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 Gold fell on Monday,
surrendering some of the gains made in the previous session, on
market expectations that the Federal Reserve may taper its
monetary stimulus.
Also bearish for gold was Chinese government data showing
the world's second-largest economy rose more than expected in
August to decrease bullion's safe-haven appeal. U.S. stocks,
measured by the S&P 500 index, rose 1 percent.
Speculation that the U.S. central bank is set to trim its
$85 billion monthly mortgage bond-buying program, a key
supporter of bullion prices, put added pressure on gold.
Analysts expect the Fed to start cutting its monthly
stimulus by $10 billion to $20 billion with an announcement due
at the end of a two-day policy meeting of the Fed Open Market
Committee (FOMC) next Wednesday.
"Given the unwinding of bearish positions in gold,
September's meeting is likely to place downside pressure on
gold," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist at Barclays
Capital.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,386.36 an ounce
by 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled
up 20 cents an ounce at $1,386.70, with trading volume at 80,000
lots, less than half of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
On Friday, gold gained almost 2 percent after data showed
slower-than-expected U.S. job growth in August, even as the
jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low.
Gold's safe-haven status also weakened as U.S. President
Barack Obama struggled to rally Congress behind U.S. military
action in Syria, while Russia proposed on Monday Damascus should
save itself by handing over chemical weapons.
INDIAN DEMAND, SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKE
Indian jewellers expect a surge in gold shipments this week
after the customs department issued new import guidelines on
Wednesday. Previously imported stocks had become stuck at Mumbai
airport due to a lack of clarity on rules.
Gold traders are closely watching India's appetite for gold
in the usually peak-demand fourth quarter after officials in the
world's largest gold consumer moved to curb imports in an effort
to cut its record current account deficit.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7 percent
to $23.65 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.7 percent at
$1,479 an ounce and palladium dropped 2.2 percent to
$682.22 an ounce.
Analysts said that easing supply worries in South Africa,
which holds 80 percent of the world's platinum reserves,
triggered heavy selling in platinum group metals.
South Africa's Solidarity trade union said on Monday its
members had accepted pay increases of 7.5 to 8 percent from the
country's gold mining companies.
2:48 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1386.70 0.20 0.0 1381.90 1395.00 75,453
US Silver DEC 23.717 -0.174 -0.7 23.440 24.250 25,114
US Plat OCT 1483.00 -12.70 -0.8 1480.90 1499.40 7,123
US Pall DEC 683.00 -13.85 -2.0 682.25 701.00 3,389
Gold 1386.36 -4.52 -0.3 1382.55 1392.31
Silver 23.650 -0.170 -0.7 23.430 23.980
Platinum 1479.00 -9.90 -0.7 1484.50 1496.50
Palladium 682.22 -15.28 -2.2 684.50 697.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 80,038 169,542 183,262 22.1 -1.74
US Silver 27,718 67,937 58,290 35.74 -1.96
US Platinum 9,341 10,096 12,301 20.68 0.31
US Palladium 3,534 6,805 5,834
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)