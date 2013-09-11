SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Gold climbed on Wednesday as
investors looked for bargains, but it stayed near its lowest
level in almost three weeks as hopes that a U.S. military strike
against Syria could be averted sapped its safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold had risen $1.41 to $1,365.00 an ounce by 0029
GMT. It dropped to $1,357.34 on Tuesday, its weakest since
August 22, after crude oil fell on easing geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East.
* Bullion is also under pressure from expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will opt to taper its monetary stimulus
programme after the Fed's Open Market Committee meeting on Sept.
17-18.
* U.S. gold was up $1.10 at $1,365.10 an ounce.
* Syria accepted a proposal to give up chemical weapons and
win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes, but serious
differences emerged between Russia and the United States that
could obstruct a U.N. resolution to seal a deal.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was soft while the euro and risk currencies held
firm on Wednesday on hopes a U.S. military strike against Syria
may be averted, as well as on signs of strength in the Chinese
economy.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.61
percent at 14,511.74 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.74 percent to 1,199.03.
* Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than
$2 a barrel on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1365.00 1.41 +0.10 -18.49
Spot Silver 23.05 0.11 +0.48 -23.88
Spot Platinum 1471.74 4.14 +0.28 -4.12
Spot Palladium 693.22 1.71 +0.25 0.18
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1365.10 1.10 +0.08 -18.54 1963
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.09 0.07 +0.32 -23.81 603
Euro/Dollar 1.3273
Dollar/Yen 100.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)