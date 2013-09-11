SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Gold climbed on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains, but it stayed near its lowest level in almost three weeks as hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria could be averted sapped its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold had risen $1.41 to $1,365.00 an ounce by 0029 GMT. It dropped to $1,357.34 on Tuesday, its weakest since August 22, after crude oil fell on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. * Bullion is also under pressure from expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt to taper its monetary stimulus programme after the Fed's Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 17-18. * U.S. gold was up $1.10 at $1,365.10 an ounce. * Syria accepted a proposal to give up chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes, but serious differences emerged between Russia and the United States that could obstruct a U.N. resolution to seal a deal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen was soft while the euro and risk currencies held firm on Wednesday on hopes a U.S. military strike against Syria may be averted, as well as on signs of strength in the Chinese economy. * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.61 percent at 14,511.74 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.74 percent to 1,199.03. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1365.00 1.41 +0.10 -18.49 Spot Silver 23.05 0.11 +0.48 -23.88 Spot Platinum 1471.74 4.14 +0.28 -4.12 Spot Palladium 693.22 1.71 +0.25 0.18 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1365.10 1.10 +0.08 -18.54 1963 COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.09 0.07 +0.32 -23.81 603 Euro/Dollar 1.3273 Dollar/Yen 100.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)