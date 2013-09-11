* Gold's safe-haven support falls as Syria fears ebb
* More losses possible if Fed announces stimulus tapering
* Traders buy short-term, cheap options as insurance
* Coming up: US import, export prices; jobless claims Thurs
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 11 Gold was lower near
midday on Wednesday, after hitting a three-week low early,
pressured by an easing of tensions with Syria and by worries the
U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its monetary stimulus.
Bullion's traditional safe-haven appeal against political
turmoil decreased after Syria accepted a Russian proposal on
Tuesday to give up chemical weapons and U.S. President Barack
Obama in a televised address asked the Congress to postpone a
vote authorizing military actions.
Analysts said that the crude oil market appears vulnerable
to more losses in the near term due to decreasing geopolitical
tensions, which may drag other commodities lower.
"Although gold may decline in sympathy as well, we think it
is in store for a much larger break once the Fed announces its
tapering decision next week," said Edward Meir, metals analyst
at futures brokerage INTL FCStone.
While consensus is building among analysts that the Fed
could begin to slash its $85 billion monthly bond purchases as
early as September, disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
last week could complicate an otherwise rosy economic outlook.
The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is set
to release a policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting
next Wednesday.
Spot gold inched down 30 cents to $1,363.29 by 1:40
p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), having earlier fell to its lowest since
Aug. 22 at $1,356.85 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
20 cents an ounce at $1,363.80.
Carlos Perez-Santalla at futures brokerage Marex Spectron
said that a few bullion dealers are expecting a wave of selling
when the Fed bond-buying reduction is announced, which will
likely create a buying opportunity.
The Fed's stimulus has been a driver in gold's rally in
recent years, with the increased financial liquidity and
record-low interest rates encouraging investors to put money
into non-interest-bearing assets.
In the gold options market, traders are stepping up buying
cheaper, shorter-term bearish option bets, expecting bullion
prices could fall further due to lower risk related to Syria and
the expected Fed tapering.
Market participants have bought nearly 5,000 contracts of
Comex October put options <0#GCc1++> in the last six sessions
since Tuesday, between the strike price of $1,300 and $1,350 an
ounce, CME Group data showed.
Among other precious metals, silver, which fell to a
three-week low of $22.75 an ounce earlier, rebounded 0.8 percent
to $23.12.
Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,469.49 an ounce,
while palladium dropped 0.4 percent to $688.47 an ounce.
1:40 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1363.80 -0.20 0.0 1356.00 1368.70 89,855
US Silver DEC 23.172 0.156 0.7 22.785 23.250 29,558
US Plat OCT 1473.50 -0.60 0.0 1468.10 1487.40 9,763
US Pall DEC 691.20 -1.45 -0.2 688.00 704.00 3,213
Gold 1363.29 -0.30 0.0 1357.65 1367.90
Silver 23.120 0.180 0.8 22.750 23.200
Platinum 1469.49 1.89 0.1 1471.00 1483.50
Palladium 688.47 -3.04 -0.4 690.00 700.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 96,668 161,456 182,106 22.34 -0.22
US Silver 31,150 67,776 58,235 35.94 1.11
US Platinum 13,141 10,195 12,279 21.14 0.00
US Palladium 3,242 6,785 5,844
(Additional reporting by Giulia Slater in London; Editing by
William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)