SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Gold fell on Thursday to hold
near its weakest level in three weeks, as tensions eased over a
possible military strike on Syria and amid expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to unwind its monetary stimulus.
Gold prices are likely to contract further in 2014, after
tumbling for the first time in more than a decade this year, due
to confidence in a stabilising global economy, metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold eased $1.73 an ounce to $1,364.41 by 0011 GMT,
having fallen to $1,356.85 on Wednesday, its weakest since
August 22.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,364.60 an ounce.
* Diplomatic efforts toward placing Syria's chemical weapons
under international control intensified on Wednesday and U.N.
investigators concluded Syrian government forces were almost
certainly responsible for two May massacres that killed up to
450 civilians in the bloody civil war.
* Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the
precious metal, improved on Wednesday as prices fell to their
lowest in three weeks following losses in the world market and
on a strong rupee.
* South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday that
wage settlements in the gold sector would amount to 1.5 billion
rand ($150 million) in extra costs for companies over the next
12 months.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued
to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next
week.
* Fixed-income investors gobbled up $49 billion in notes
sold by Verizon on Wednesday, the largest-ever corporate bond
sale in history, while global stocks rose as tensions over a
possible military strike on Syria eased, and the dollar fell to
a two-week low.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial output
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
1200 India Industrial output
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Import prices
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1364.41 -1.73 -0.13 -18.52
Spot Silver 23.12 -0.04 -0.17 -23.65
Spot Platinum 1468.00 2.40 +0.16 -4.36
Spot Palladium 689.47 -1.03 -0.15 -0.37
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1364.60 0.80 +0.06 -18.57 1724
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.18 0.01 +0.03 -23.51 281
Euro/Dollar 1.3313
Dollar/Yen 99.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)