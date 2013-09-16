SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Gold climbed on Monday as the
U.S. dollar slipped after Lawrence Summers withdrew from the
race to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, but the
metal was still trading near its five-week low on concerns over
the outlook for the bank's stimulus.
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,328.85 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after recording its largest weekly loss since late
June. Poor technical momentum, easing tensions with Syria and
expectations that the U.S. central bank would unwind its
monetary stimulus sent the metal to a five-week low on Friday.
* Summers, a former top aide to President Barack Obama and
Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, withdrew from
consideration to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, after
liberal pressure soured his confirmation
prospects.
* Investors wagered that Fed policy would stay easier for
longer under the other main candidate, Janet Yellen.
* Markets are awaiting the outlook from the U.S. central
bank on its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. The Fed holds a
two-day policy meeting from Tuesday.
* The United States agreed to call off military action
against Syria under a deal with Russia to remove President
Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons stockpile.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed bullish bets in
futures and options of the U.S. gold markets for the first time
in 5 weeks, pressured by easing tensions over Syria and
expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin to unwind its
monetary stimulus, a weekly report by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.66 percent to
911.12 tonnes on Friday.
* After a once-in-a-generation plunge in the bullion price
left investors nursing their wounds, gold equities - long
unloved - showed the biggest two-month net inflow for two years
in July and August.
* The U.S. dollar fell to a near four-week low against a
basket of major currencies and Asian shares rallied after
Summers pulled out from the race to be the next Fed chief.
0800 ECB President Draghi speaks at a conference in Berlin
1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
1315 U.S. Industrial output
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1328.85 2.59 +0.20 -20.64
Spot Silver 22.20 0.00 +0.00 -26.68
Spot Platinum 1450.49 0.99 +0.07 -5.51
Spot Palladium 706.25 9.75 +1.40 2.06
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1329.00 20.40 +1.56 -20.69 11492
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.25 0.53 +2.42 -26.60 1871
Euro/Dollar 1.3363
Dollar/Yen 98.99
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)