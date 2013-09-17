* Gold little changed after falling 1 pct in previous
session
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday
* Asian shares slip, dollar steady
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Gold hovered just above a
five-week low on Tuesday as traders waited for guidance on when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive
economic stimulus.
Bullion has lost more than 20 percent of its value this year
as a recovering U.S. economy has dented its safe-haven appeal
and raised fears the U.S. central bank would scale back its
commodities-friendly bond purchases.
The Fed, which kicks off a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, is widely expected to announce it will begin curbing
its $85 billion monthly bond purchases by $10 billion - a
smaller reduction than previously anticipated.
"From the current economic situation in the United States,
we expect only a mild tapering, not any big action," said Helen
Lau, an analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "So there would
still be support for gold prices."
Lau said if the Fed does not begin tapering its stimulus
this year, gold prices could be between $1,400 and $1,500 by the
end of the year.
Spot gold had risen 0.06 percent to $1,314.21 an
ounce by 0613 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous
session to a five-week low of $1,303.85.
"The technical signals are neutral now, with strong support
at $1,307," Phillip Futures analysts wrote in a note.
"We are inclined to believe that the support level will not
hold and prices are likely to head straight for $1,227.20 should
there be large movement that breaks out of the current
consolidative range," the Phillip analysts said.
Silver rose nearly 1 percent after falling more than
2 percent on Monday.
LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY REMOVED
The recent abatement in geopolitical tensions in Syria has
been negative for gold - which is often seen as a safe
investment in times of turmoil - but news that former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers pulled out of the race to be the next
Fed chairman will boost the metal, analysts said.
"It's good that Summers bowed out of the Fed chairman race.
At least it has helped remove a lot of uncertainty. I think
people will expect to see continuity of Ben Bernanke's easing
policy," said Lau.
Traders are betting the U.S. central bank will keep policy
easier for longer now that Summers is out of the running.
Summers was regarded as more "hawkish" than current Vice Chair
Janet Yellen, now deemed the new front-runner.
Precious metals prices 0613 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1314.21 0.82 +0.06 -21.52
Spot Silver 21.88 0.18 +0.83 -27.74
Spot Platinum 1437.74 4.14 +0.29 -6.34
Spot Palladium 703.97 2.97 +0.42 1.73
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1314.10 -3.70 -0.28 -21.58 18893
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.92 -0.09 -0.43 -27.69 5832
Euro/Dollar 1.3343
Dollar/Yen 99.09
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)