SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Gold extended losses into a
third session on Wednesday, falling about 1 percent to trade
below $1,300 an ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal
Reserve to announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus
measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.9 percent to $1,297.76 an
ounce by 0028 GMT. It earlier dropped to $1,295.24 - its lowest
since August 8.
* The Fed is expected to begin its long retreat from
ultra-easy monetary policy on Wednesday by announcing a small
reduction in its bond buying, while stressing that interest
rates will remain near zero for a long time to come.
* Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to announce a
$10 billion reduction in its $85 billion monthly asset purchase
programme.
* U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, but rising
rents and medical care costs pointed to some stability in
underlying inflation that could make the Fed more comfortable
trimming its bond purchases. Gold is often regarded as a hedge
against inflation.
* Goldman Sachs said it remained neutral on gold prices
until the end of this year, citing a recent string of slightly
disappointing U.S. economic data and expectations of a "dovish"
tapering by Fed.
* Top gold consumer India increased its import duty on gold
jewellery to 15 percent from 10 percent, setting it higher than
the duty on raw gold in a move to protect the domestic jewellery
industry.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a
basket of major currencies in early Asian trade.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. building permits
1230 U.S. housing starts
1800 Federal Open Market Committee ends policy meeting
1830 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news briefing
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1297.76 -11.28 -0.86 -22.50
Spot Silver 21.61 -0.07 -0.32 -28.63
Spot Platinum 1411.74 -6.06 -0.43 -8.03
Spot Palladium 696.47 -7.03 -1.00 0.65
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1297.90 -11.50 -0.88 -22.55 10962
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.65 -0.13 -0.62 -28.56 1321
Euro/Dollar 1.3353
Dollar/Yen 99.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)