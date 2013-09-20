* Gold adds nearly 3 pct for week as Fed maintains stimulus
* China holiday keeps prices in check in Asian hours
* Asian shares pause after rally; dollar near 7-mth low
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Gold hovered near one-week
highs on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in
five weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed the tapering
of its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
But gains were likely to be capped during Asian hours as key
buyer China was closed for the mid-autumn festival.
"The market will take some time to digest the 'no-taper'
surprise," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ in
Singapore, adding that economic data would take on more
significance going forward.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday refused to commit to
begin reducing the central bank's bond purchases this year, and
instead went out of his way to stress the programme was "not on
a preset course". Many had expected a $10 billion cut to the $85
billion monthly bond purchases following strong economic data.
Bullion, which has dropped nearly 20 percent this year in
anticipation of a wind down of U.S. stimulus, has gained from
short covering and technical buying since the Fed's statement on
Wednesday.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,362.40 an ounce by
0639 GMT, not far from a one-week high of $1,374.54 hit on
Thursday. It has gained nearly 3 percent this week.
"We expect the U.S. dollar to trade on the weak side, and
this should support gold in the near-term at an expected higher
range of $1,350-$1,400," said ANZ's Thianpiriya.
The Fed is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting on
October 29 and 30. A new Fed chairman is also expected to be
announced by then.
"The prospect of any tapering this October remains
data-dependent, and speculative interest may remain soft as
investors continue to play a wait-and-see game for incoming
U.S.-centric economic data," OCBC Bank said in a note.
If the Fed announced tapering in the October meeting, prices
could fall to $1,250 by year-end, the analysts said.
"However, should the Fed refrain from any moderation in its
bond purchase programme for the rest of the year, gold is likely
to rally past $1,400 in 2013 before setting a downward course
once again in 2014."
Physical buying in key consumers India and China has been
subdued and looks unlikely to offer much support to prices.
While China is away on a holiday, India has called a meeting
of top officials from the finance and trade ministries in New
Delhi on Friday to break a two-month impasse on gold imports
that has crimped supply and pushed up prices in the world's
biggest consumer of the metal.
Precious metals prices 0639 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1362.40 -1.99 -0.15 -18.64
Spot Silver 22.91 -0.12 -0.52 -24.34
Spot Platinum 1456.24 -2.56 -0.18 -5.13
Spot Palladium 728.97 -3.53 -0.48 5.34
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1362.60 -6.70 -0.49 -18.69 11689
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.01 -0.29 -1.23 -24.09 3775
Euro/Dollar 1.3534
Dollar/Yen 99.32
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)