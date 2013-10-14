* Gold near 3-month low of $1,262.14
* SPDR holdings fall by nearly 6 tonnes
* No deal yet to end U.S. fiscal gridlock
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Gold hovered near three-month
lows on Monday as investors chose cash over safe-have assets as
the U.S. fiscal impasse remained unresolved, while large sell
orders rattled market sentiment.
Spot gold ticked up 0.02 percent to $1,272.85 an
ounce by 0635 GMT after falling 1 percent on Friday when large
sale orders in New York futures prompted a near $30 drop in
prices in about three minutes and a brief trading halt.
Gold has fallen for the past four sessions.
"People are worried about the U.S. situation and their first
reaction is to hold cash and only then they look at safe haven
assets like gold," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals
trader. "That is why if the U.S. doesn't find a solution, gold
will be sold initially."
Gold hasn't seen a lot of safe-haven bids over the last two
weeks, when parts of the U.S. government have been shut down due
to the budget impasse.
Instead, prices have been hurt by large sell orders - most
likely from funds - that some believe to be amplified by
technical selling. Earlier this month, another big trade sent
prices lower by $25 an ounce in a short period of time.
"Investors are on the sidelines. There seems to be a little
bit of speculative appetite to the downside right now," said
another trader.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and the best measure of
investor sentiment, fell 5.40 tonnes to 890.98 tonnes on Friday.
FISCAL IMPASSE, TAPERING
Senate negotiations to bring the U.S. fiscal crisis to an
end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no
guarantees the U.S. government shutdown was about to end or that
an historic default would be avoided.
Congress has until Oct. 17 to raise the debt ceiling, or
risk defaulting.
"If resolved by Thursday, gold will take a bearish cue and
will look to tapering and monetary policy stance for direction,"
said Barnabas Gan, analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Many in the market now expect the Fed to begin stimulus
tapering only after the uncertainties over the U.S. budget are
resolved.
Precious metals prices 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1272.85 0.23 +0.02 -23.99
Spot Silver 21.26 0.07 +0.33 -29.79
Spot Platinum 1368.50 4.80 +0.35 -10.85
Spot Palladium 710.97 -0.53 -0.07 2.74
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1273.00 4.80 +0.38 -24.04 20686
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.29 0.03 +0.15 -29.75 6827
Euro/Dollar 1.3563
Dollar/Yen 98.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Michael Perry)