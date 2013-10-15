SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Gold edged lower on Tuesday to hover near three-month lows, with its safe-haven appeal dimming after lawmakers made some progress towards resolving the U.S. budget impasse, and as outflows from gold funds continued. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,268.59 an ounce by 0009 GMT, while other precious metals also edged lower. * U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal Monday that would reopen the government and push back a possible default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a Thursday deadline drew near. * The Senate's top Democrat and top Republican both said they hoped they could soon reach an agreement that would allow them to avert a looming default and end a partial government shutdown that has dragged on for 14 days so far. * MMTC-PAMP has become the first Indian refiner to join the London Bullion Market Association's 77-strong silver Good Delivery List, a leading benchmark for silver bar quality. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.85 tonnes to 889.13 tonnes on Monday. * St Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd has restructured its stake in the $2 billion King-king copper-gold project in southern Philippines, one of Southeast Asia's biggest undeveloped mines, in a bid to kickstart funding. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on expectations of an imminent budget deal, while the dollar also edged up. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan August Industrial output revised 0600 German August Import Prices 0645 French September Inflation Data 0830 UK September Inflation Data 0830 UK September Producer Prices 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey For October Precious metals prices 0009 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1268.59 -4.20 -0.33 -24.24 Spot Silver 21.22 -0.03 -0.14 -29.92 Spot Platinum 1372.24 -5.26 -0.38 -10.60 Spot Palladium 710.47 -2.03 -0.28 2.67 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1268.70 -7.90 -0.62 -24.29 2316 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.25 -0.11 -0.51 -29.90 502 Euro/Dollar 1.3555 Dollar/Yen 98.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)