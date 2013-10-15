SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Gold edged lower on Tuesday to
hover near three-month lows, with its safe-haven appeal dimming
after lawmakers made some progress towards resolving the U.S.
budget impasse, and as outflows from gold funds continued.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,268.59 an
ounce by 0009 GMT, while other precious metals also edged lower.
* U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal Monday
that would reopen the government and push back a possible
default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a
Thursday deadline drew near.
* The Senate's top Democrat and top Republican both said
they hoped they could soon reach an agreement that would allow
them to avert a looming default and end a partial government
shutdown that has dragged on for 14 days so far.
* MMTC-PAMP has become the first Indian refiner to join the
London Bullion Market Association's 77-strong silver Good
Delivery List, a leading benchmark for silver bar quality.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.85 tonnes to
889.13 tonnes on Monday.
* St Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd has restructured
its stake in the $2 billion King-king copper-gold project in
southern Philippines, one of Southeast Asia's biggest
undeveloped mines, in a bid to kickstart funding.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on
expectations of an imminent budget deal, while the dollar also
edged up.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan August Industrial output revised
0600 German August Import Prices
0645 French September Inflation Data
0830 UK September Inflation Data
0830 UK September Producer Prices
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly
1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey For October
Precious metals prices 0009 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1268.59 -4.20 -0.33 -24.24
Spot Silver 21.22 -0.03 -0.14 -29.92
Spot Platinum 1372.24 -5.26 -0.38 -10.60
Spot Palladium 710.47 -2.03 -0.28 2.67
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1268.70 -7.90 -0.62 -24.29 2316
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.25 -0.11 -0.51 -29.90 502
Euro/Dollar 1.3555
Dollar/Yen 98.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)