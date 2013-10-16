SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold slipped for a fifth
session out of seven on Wednesday as safe-haven bids slowed on
hopes U.S. lawmakers would hash out a last-minute agreement to
raise the debt ceiling before a Thursday deadline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,275.69 an
ounce by 0022 GMT. It gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday as
safe-haven buying emerged on fears the U.S. credit rating could
be cut.
* Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could
announce a deal late on Tuesday to extend the government's
borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal
agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1, a Senate aide said.
* Fitch Ratings warned it could cut the sovereign credit
rating of the United States from AAA, citing the political
brinkmanship over raising the debt ceiling.
* "Reckless" U.S. fiscal policy will likely force the
Federal Reserve to stand pat on monetary policy this month, said
Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher.
* Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
precious metal, hit a record $100 an ounce, about 8 percent over
London prices, on a shortage of supplies to meet festival
demand, traders said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks eased and the dollar nursed losses on
Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
0930 India M3 money supply
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1275.69 -4.50 -0.35 -23.82
Spot Silver 21.19 -0.06 -0.28 -30.02
Spot Platinum 1375.99 -1.01 -0.07 -10.36
Spot Palladium 703.50 -2.00 -0.28 1.66
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1275.70 2.50 +0.20 -23.88 5182
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.22 0.02 +0.11 -30.00 929
Euro/Dollar 1.3519
Dollar/Yen 98.51
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)