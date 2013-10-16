* Premiums in India, China rise as demand picks ups
(Adds trader comments, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Gold edged higher on
Wednesday, turning round after falling in early Asian hours, as
U.S. lawmakers scrambled to come up with a bipartisan agreement
to increase the federal debt ceiling before a Thursday deadline.
Despite some weak safe-haven bids, gold has not priced in a
U.S. default - which could result from failure to raise the
borrowing limit - on expectations that Congress will reach a
deal at the last minute. A default could roil global markets and
hamper economic recovery.
Democrat and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate were said
to be close to agreeing on a proposal to raise the debt limit
and reopen the partially shuttered government, with
consideration by the full Senate possibly coming on Wednesday.
Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,284.38 an ounce
by 0659 GMT after gaining 0.6 percent on Tuesday as some
safe-haven buying emerged.
"For the next two days, we expect that short-term rebound
(in gold) to be boosted by risk aversion," said Chen Min, a
precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
But she felt there would be a last-minute agreement and
doubted that the problem would have much impact over the longer
term.
Nomura Securities said on Tuesday that gold tends to remain
flat or to drop slightly in the lead-up to events such as a
potential U.S. default, with the chance of a rise afterwards.
Gold has fallen about 4 percent since the government
shutdown began on Oct. 1, leading many to believe that if there
is no debt deal, the price could shoot up.
"If they do not have a deal, it will be a massive 'risk-off'
and gold will spike," said one Singapore-based trader, adding
that a strengthening of the U.S. dollar if a deal is signed
could push gold down further.
During the last political debate over raising the debt
ceiling in 2011, gold hit an all-time high of $1,920 after
Standard & Poor's downgraded its U.S. credit rating a few days
after Congress raised the limit at the 11th hour.
PHYSICAL BUYING
Demand picked up as gold prices traded near three-month lows
with premiums - the best way to measure demand - rising in Asia.
Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
precious metal, hit a record $100 an ounce due to a shortage of
supplies to meet festival demand.
In China, premiums in the Shanghai Gold Exchange climbed to
over $20 an ounce from about $7 two weeks earlier.
Precious metals prices 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1284.38 4.19 +0.33 -23.30
Spot Silver 21.38 0.13 +0.61 -29.39
Spot Platinum 1388.24 11.24 +0.82 -9.56
Spot Palladium 706.47 0.97 +0.14 2.09
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1286.00 12.80 +1.01 -23.26 21295
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.39 0.20 +0.94 -29.42 5235
Euro/Dollar 1.3515
Dollar/Yen 98.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months