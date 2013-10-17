* U.S. shutdown damage seen delaying Fed tapering
By Veronica Brown and Frank Tang
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 17 Gold prices surged 3
percent on Thursday, boosted by a dollar slide and expectations
that a temporary deal to avoid a U.S. debt default might prompt
the Federal Reserve not to reduce its monetary stimulus.
Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a
partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy
back from the brink of debt default.
"Now that we have reached an agreement on the debt ceiling,
it's just a big unwind - people are flooding out of the dollar
and covering all their shorts in gold," said Phillip Streible,
senior commodities broker at brokerage RJ O'Brien.
Yet, the news did not fully explain extremely busy trades
earlier in the session. Two separate bursts of unusually heavy
buy orders dramatically lifted the gold market by $40, or 3
percent, but they lasted just minutes.
This marks the fifth time in less than two weeks the
benchmark U.S. Comex gold futures contract for December delivery
posted sudden, often unexplained, intraday sharp price
swings.
Spot gold rallied to a high of $1,324.06 per ounce
early in the U.S. session. By 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT), it was
up 3 percent at $1,319.24, up 2.7 percent.
U.S. December Comex gold futures settled up $40.70 at
$1,323, with trading volume about 30 percent above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
The dollar fell against the euro on Thursday to its lowest
in more than eight months. The end of the U.S. debt stalemate
shifted focus in the currency market to the economic cost of the
government shutdown and whether the Fed stimulus will stay in
place.
For gold market participants the temporary budget deal was
seen as a positive as it would keep the Fed from withdrawing
monetary stimulus at least until the beginning of next year.
"The U.S. debt deal is seen (as) positive for gold by market
participants, for good reason, since the whole mess is just
being postponed by 3-4 months, which makes a reduction of Fed
asset purchases rather unlikely for the time being," Commerzbank
analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
Gold hit a three-month low earlier this week as the U.S.
shutdown failed to generate strong safe-haven bids. Traders said
markets had not priced in a default as they always expected the
United States to come up with a last-minute agreement.
With prices showing little further weakness after a deal was
struck on the debt ceiling, short positions, or commitments to
sell, were squeezed, forcing prices higher.
"There were probably lots of shorts in the market, hence the
probe of the lows in the last week or so, and all of those guys
have been wrong footed, and have had to cover," said Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
CFTC DATA DELAYED
With the agreement in Washington, investors will turn their
focus to key economic data - which had not been released due to
the shutdown - to determine the impact of the impasse on the
economy and the Fed's stimulus policy.
However, the Commitments of Traders report, key data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will not be
published this week as scheduled, the U.S. regulator said.
Investment interest in gold remained lacklustre. Holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, on Wednesday fell 3.6 tonnes to a
four-year low at 885.53 tonnes, 35 percent down from the
December 2012 peak.
Other precious metals also rose broadly, with silver
up 2.2 percent to $21.80 per ounce, platinum up 3.2 percent to
$1,432.74 and palladium rising 3.3 percent to $737.50
.
3:29 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1323.00 40.70 3.2 1273.70 1324.20 198,629
US Silver DEC 21.947 0.582 2.7 21.100 22.200 54,759
US Plat JAN 1434.90 36.70 2.6 1393.20 1438.40 14,057
US Pall DEC 737.80 24.25 3.4 713.15 741.25 5,588
Gold 1319.24 38.25 3.0 1275.08 1324.06
Silver 21.800 0.460 2.2 21.110 22.160
Platinum 1432.74 44.84 3.2 1397.25 1433.74
Palladium 737.50 23.50 3.3 715.77 738.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 202,268 161,070 190,244 23.55 -0.95
US Silver 58,067 44,746 56,457 33.89 0.15
US Platinum 14,212 14,480 13,017 20.82 0.00
US Palladium 5,762 3,971 5,774
