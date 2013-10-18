SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Gold, trading near one-week
highs on Friday, was headed for its best weekly gain in two
months on hopes that uncertainties in Washington would delay a
stimulus tapering after U.S. lawmakers reached only a temporary
budget deal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,316.31 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, after gaining 3 percent in the previous session.
* Gold has added 3.5 percent for the week, largely on
Thursday's gains.
* After Congress ended a 16-day government shutdown and
stepped back from the edge of an unprecedented debt default,
U.S. lawmakers launched an effort on Thursday to resolve budget
differences in a less confrontational fashion.
* Many feared that lawmakers have set the stage for another
standoff in the months to come as the deal reached earlier this
week only lasts till early next year.
* The Federal Reserve will likely defer any decision to trim
its massive bond buys until at least December, two top Fed
officials suggested. Economists said the tapering could be
delayed until early 2014 as the U.S. recovers from the impact of
the government shutdown.
* Investment management firm FinEx Group and the Moscow
Exchange said they had launched Russia's first
gold-backed exchange-traded fund as part of a bid to turn Moscow
into an international financial centre.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.3 tonnes to
882.23 tonnes on Thursday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished near an eight-month low versus the
euro on Friday as investors counted the costs of a two-week U.S.
government shutdown.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q3 GDP
0200 China Industrial output
0200 China Retail sales
0200 China Urban investment
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1316.31 -2.78 -0.21 -21.39
Spot Silver 21.80 -0.04 -0.18 -28.01
Spot Platinum 1426.99 -2.91 -0.20 -7.04
Spot Palladium 733.72 -4.78 -0.65 6.03
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1316.50 -6.50 -0.49 -21.44 2551
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.84 -0.11 -0.49 -27.94 443
Euro/Dollar 1.3666
Dollar/Yen 97.96
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)