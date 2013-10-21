SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold held near
one-and-a-half-week highs above $1,300 an ounce on Monday,
supported by expectations the Federal Reserve would hold off
curbing its economic stimulus while the United States eyes a
more lasting fix to its budget problems.
Gold posted its best weekly gain in two months last week
after U.S. lawmakers reached a last-minute deal that averted a
debt default and reopened government agencies that were shut for
16 days.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,317.39 an
ounce by 0046 GMT. The metal touched $1,325.21 on Friday, its
highest since Oct. 8. It rose 3.4 percent last week.
* U.S. gold futures edged up 0.2 percent to
$1,317.50 an ounce.
* The U.S. budget deal extends the U.S. government's
borrowing authority through Feb. 7 and restores federal funding
through Jan. 15, suggesting a similar crisis may happen again
unless Congress comes up with a permanent solution.
* Spot gold surged 3 percent when the deal was announced on
Oct. 17 on hopes the temporary fix would allow the Fed to delay
its planned stimulus tapering. Top Fed officials have suggested
that any decision to trim the monthly bond purchases will be
likely deferred until at least December.
* Exports of gold jewellery from India rose for a second
straight month in September and were set to gain momentum going
forward as supply pressures had been eased for exporters before
the peak Christmas season in the United States.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, dropped 0.4 percent on Thursday
from Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs maintained its end-2014 gold price target of
$1,050 an ounce, saying the precious metal is still waiting for
data confirmation of a U.S. rebound that can support tapering
even as the lack of a lasting U.S. resolution could delay
tapering.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was mired near an 8-month low against a basket
of currencies on the growing expectations the Fed would have to
delay scaling back its stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices
0800 Italy Industrial orders
1400 U.S. Existing home sales
Precious metals prices 0046 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1317.39 1.62 +0.12 -21.33
Spot Silver 21.88 0.06 +0.27 -27.74
Spot Platinum 1436.74 5.64 +0.39 -6.40
Spot Palladium 743.19 4.88 +0.66 7.40
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1317.50 2.90 +0.22 -21.38 2489
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.92 0.01 +0.03 -27.67 633
Euro/Dollar 1.3671
Dollar/Yen 98.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)