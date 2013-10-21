* Gold, US markets flat after weak existing home sales
* US Comex futures volume set for lowest since April 1
* India physical demand weak, premiums at record high
* Coming up: US nonfarm payrolls Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 21 Gold prices ended flat
in extremely quiet trade on Monday, as investors stayed on the
sidelines after last week's short-covering rally sparked by
hopes the Federal Reserve would postpone its withdrawal of
monetary stimulus.
Gold prices tracked nearly flat U.S. equities and a steady
dollar. Financial markets showed little reaction to a report
showing weaker U.S. home resale and price growth in September.
Gold rose nearly 4 percent last week, the biggest weekly
rise in two months, on expectations the Fed would have to
maintain stimulus measures to support the economy after a
two-week U.S. government shutdown.
Tom Fitzpatrick, analyst at Citigroup's technical research
unit CitiFX, said gold prices should rise with signs of a weaker
U.S. dollar, stronger equities and lower U.S. Treasury yields.
"The price action across markets is clearly starting to
reflect the risk that the Fed is less likely to taper its asset
purchases in the near term," Fitzpatrick said.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$1.20 an ounce at $1,315.80.
Comex gold futures trading volume was less than 75,000 lots
as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), preliminary Reuters data showed, on
track to be the weakest turnover since April 1 and one of the
lowest this year.
Spot gold underperformed futures, edged down 0.1
percent at $1,314.89 an ounce, with prices having moved in a
narrow $10 range.
"Investment interest in gold is rather low. Everything we've
seen has been more short-covering than anything else," Credit
Suisse analyst Tobias Merath said. "People are also not properly
incentivised to turn to gold with long-term buying intentions.
As a gauge of investor interest, holdings of the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Shares
, held near 4-1/2-year lows on Monday, having posted a
seventh consecutive weekly outflow last week.
On Friday, gold rallied as investors holding short
positions, or bearish bets, closed out those contracts by buying
futures, analysts said.
GOLD IMPORTERS STRUGGLE IN INDIA
Gold importers in India, the world's biggest physical buyer
of the metal, struggled to get supplies on Monday, paying record
premiums just ahead of the peak festival season next month.
Indian sellers have struggled to source supplies for
domestic use for almost three months, since the central bank
introduced a rule that required 20 percent of all imports be
re-exported.
Demand tends to peak around the five-day Diwali festival of
lights, which this year falls in the first week of November.
Among other precious metals, silver outperformed,
rising 1.5 percent to $22.21 an ounce. Platinum edged up
0.2 percent at $1,433.74 an ounce, while palladium was up
1.2 percent at $747 an ounce.
3:55 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1315.80 1.20 0.1 1312.00 1323.90 69,566
US Silver DEC 22.278 0.365 1.7 21.850 22.335 27,905
US Plat JAN 1438.60 0.80 0.1 1431.30 1446.10 6,930
US Pall DEC 750.25 9.60 1.3 740.70 752.35 4,691
Gold 1314.89 -0.86 -0.1 1313.73 1323.81
Silver 22.210 0.330 1.5 21.880 22.300
Platinum 1433.74 2.64 0.2 1435.50 1441.24
Palladium 747.00 8.50 1.2 743.77 749.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 73,179 163,169 190,402 21.29 0.21
US Silver 30,508 45,026 56,348 31.22 -0.89
US Platinum 7,046 14,401 13,039 19.98 -2.21
US Palladium 4,770 3,807 5,705
(Editing by David Gregorio)