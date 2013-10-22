SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Gold hovered in a tight range
on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of U.S. jobs data to
gauge the strength of an economic recovery, while the market was
also on edge as holdings in the biggest gold exchange-traded
fund dropped the most in 15 weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.07 percent to $1,314.19 an
ounce by 0013 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session.
* The metal had gained nearly 4 percent last week on hopes
that the budget debate in Washington would delay a stimulus
tapering by the Federal Reserve.
* It will be "tough" for the Fed to have sufficient
confidence in the strength of the U.S. recovery by its meeting
in December to start scaling back a massive Fed bond-buying
campaign, a senior U.S. central banker said.
* Investors looked towards U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, which
is due on Tuesday after being delayed by a partial government
shutdown earlier this month, to gauge the fate of the Fed's
stimulus.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 10.51 tonnes to 871.72
tonnes on Monday -- its biggest fall since early July. The
fund's flows are closely watched to judge market sentiment.
* Gold importers in India struggled to get supplies paying
record premiums just ahead of the peak festival season next
month.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares steadied at a five-month high, while the
dollar held above eight-month lows.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China House prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1300 U.S. Net capital flows
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1314.19 -0.95 -0.07 -21.52
Spot Silver 22.15 -0.04 -0.18 -26.85
Spot Platinum 1430.24 -2.56 -0.18 -6.82
Spot Palladium 748.22 1.22 +0.16 8.12
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1314.50 -1.30 -0.10 -21.56 891
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.20 -0.08 -0.37 -26.76 364
Euro/Dollar 1.3674
Dollar/Yen 98.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)