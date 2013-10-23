SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Gold was trading near its
highest in four weeks on Wednesday after tepid U.S. jobs data
bolstered views that the Federal Reserve will continue stimulus
policies supportive of bullion prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.04 percent to $1,339.44 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent in the previous
session to $1,344.46 - the highest since Sept. 20.
* U.S. gold was trading near its three-week high of
$1,344.70.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers in
September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, suggesting a
loss of momentum in the economy that will likely add to the
Fed's caution in deciding when to trim its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases.
* Most U.S. primary dealers polled by Reuters on Tuesday
believe the Fed will not start cutting its monthly bond
purchases until March of next year and said the recent
government shutdown and standoff over raising the U.S. debt
ceiling had a significant impact on the Fed's timing.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 6.60 tonnes to
878.32 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Gold premiums in India stayed near record levels on
Tuesday due to rising domestic demand and scant supplies as
exporters get priority over shipments.
* Goldcorp said it has secured the environmental
permit it needs to progress with its copper and gold El Morro
project in the north of Chile.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was stuck near a two-year low against the euro
on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate
1230 U.S. Import/export prices
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1339.44 -0.60 -0.04 -20.01
Spot Silver 22.72 0.09 +0.40 -24.97
Spot Platinum 1445.74 1.64 +0.11 -5.81
Spot Palladium 749.47 -1.53 -0.20 8.30
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1339.80 -2.80 -0.21 -20.05 2078
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.75 -0.04 -0.20 -24.95 675
Euro/Dollar 1.3778
Dollar/Yen 98.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)