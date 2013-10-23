* Gold steady after previous session's near 2 pct gain * Prices could be supported by delay in tapering -analyst * SPDR fund sees inflow of 6.6 tonnes (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Gold traded near its highest in four weeks on Wednesday after tepid U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve will maintain stimulus policies supportive of bullion prices. U.S. nonfarm payrolls in September increased by a lower-than-expected 148,000, raising fears about economic recovery amid a budget battle in Washington. Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,335.91 an ounce by 0630 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent in the previous session to $1,344.46 - the highest since Sept. 20. U.S. gold was trading near its three-week high. A continuation of the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases would burnish gold's inflation-hedge appeal. "Gold prices will hold at this level because of poor jobs data and possible delay in tapering until next year," said Helen Lau, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. "The reason why they will postpone tapering is because the Fed needs reliable jobs data to make their decision and this data will be distorted temporarily by the October shutdown." The jobs data on Tuesday indicated that the economy was losing its momentum even before a 16-day shutdown earlier this month that will likely dampen October numbers. Fed officials have said they need to see strong recovery in the labour market before they begin any tapering. Most U.S. primary dealers polled by Reuters on Tuesday believe the Fed will not start cutting its monthly bond purchases until March of next year and said the recent government shutdown and standoff over raising the U.S. debt ceiling had a significant impact on the Fed's timing. PHYSICAL DEMAND Gold premiums in India hit $120 an ounce to London prices on Tuesday as the domestic market failed to get enough supply to meet strong festive demand. In China, Shanghai spot prices were trading at a premium of $7 an ounce. Gold demand in China could increase as higher home prices stoked inflation fears, said Lau of UOB Kay Hian. Precious metals prices 0630 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1335.91 -4.13 -0.31 -20.22 Spot Silver 22.64 0.01 +0.04 -25.23 Spot Platinum 1438.99 -5.11 -0.35 -6.25 Spot Palladium 745.47 -5.53 -0.74 7.73 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1336.00 -6.60 -0.49 -20.28 13970 COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.71 -0.08 -0.37 -25.08 4874 Euro/Dollar 1.3765 Dollar/Yen 97.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)