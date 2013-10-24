SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold was little changed on
Thursday after tracking oil lower in the previous session, but
prices were within sight of a four-week high on hopes the
Federal Reserve will extend its bullion-friendly stimulus
efforts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was steady at $1,332.34 an ounce by 2356 GMT.
It rallied to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 20,
after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will
keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014.
* U.S. gold was at $1,332.60 an ounce, down
$1.40.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.76 percent on
Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.23 percent
during the same period.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares tried to steady on Thursday following a
tumble sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook, and
the dollar languished near a two-year low against the Swiss
franc.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading
following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest
level since June.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2356 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1332.34 0.60 +0.05 -20.44
Spot Silver 22.56 0.07 +0.31 -25.50
Spot Platinum 1433.24 2.94 +0.21 -6.63
Spot Palladium 742.50 -1.50 -0.20 7.30
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1332.60 -1.40 -0.10 -20.48 836
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.59 -0.03 -0.14 -25.48 238
Euro/Dollar 1.3775
Dollar/Yen 97.40
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)