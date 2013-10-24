* Gold may retest resistance at $1,342-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1400 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold edged up on Thursday
after tracking oil lower in the previous session, hovering near
a four-week high on hopes the Federal Reserve will extend its
bullion-friendly stimulus efforts.
Recent weak U.S. economic data suggesting the economic
recovery is not yet on a firm footing has helped restore some
investor faith in bullion. Gold has fallen about 20 percent this
year as rallies in equities hurt its safe-haven appeal.
Gold added $6.10 an ounce to $1,337.84 an ounce by
0638 GMT. It jumped to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since
Sept. 20, after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the
Fed will keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014.
Investors await the release of U.S. new home sales at 1400
GMT.
"The mortgage rate has been rising since June and we know
jobs data was not as good as expected in September. We want to
know how these factors affect home sales," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
"If sales fall well below 425,000, the Fed will more likely
be in favour of postponing the tapering to next year. I am
looking at a major resistance at $1,344 an ounce. If we have
data that disappoints, well prices may rise again."
U.S. gold was at $1,338.50 an ounce, up $4.50.
Gold has often tracked shifting expectations as to whether
the U.S. central bank would start reining in nearly five years
of super-easy dollars, a measure which had sparked fears of
inflation and encouraged investors to buy the precious metal.
Prices sank to a near three-year low around $1,180 in late
June on worries over the Fed's plan to wind down the stimulus,
and have been dampened by investment fund selling.
"What is interesting to note though, is that a dovish Fed is
not changing the overall outlook for gold prices. This is
because the tapering is only delayed," said ABN AMRO in a weekly
report. "Sooner or later it will get back on the agenda and
influence financial markets again."
Asian shares fell in volatile trade on Thursday and the
dollar came under pressure as a further spike in Chinese
money-market rates tempered the effect of a survey showing a
pick-up in manufacturing.
In the physical market, jewellers who had chased bullion at
about $1,310 an ounce disappeared, but dealers expected to sell
some gold to top consumer India ahead of the Diwali festival of
lights in November.
Premiums in Hong Kong were unchanged from last week at $1.50
to the spot London prices.
"Premiums in India are very high because of limited imports.
I would say India is buying but not aggressively," said a dealer
in Hong Kong.
A shortage of gold triggered by the government's move to
curb imports and control a rising trade deficit has sent
premiums in India to more than $100 an ounce over London prices
this month.
Gold is an integral part of Indian culture, given as a dowry
for marriages, which tend to be timed around auspicious days
that are often religious festivals.
Precious metals prices 0626 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1336.10 4.36 +0.33 -20.21
Spot Silver 22.62 0.13 +0.58 -25.30
Spot Platinum 1438.74 8.44 +0.59 -6.27
Spot Palladium 743.97 -0.03 -0.00 7.51
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1336.50 2.50 +0.19 -20.25 10369
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.68 0.06 +0.28 -25.16 4185
Euro/Dollar 1.3813
Dollar/Yen 97.46
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
