By Marina Lopes and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 Gold reached fresh
five-week highs on Monday on growing confidence the U.S. Federal
Reserve would stick with its bullion-friendly stimulus at a
policy meeting later this week.
The Federal Reserve starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday
and is widely expected to keep its bond-buying stimulus
unchanged at $85 billion per month. Most expect the central bank
to delay withdrawing stimulus until March 2014.
Spot gold was up $1.76, or 0.13 percent, at $1,354.04
an ounce by 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT). The metal hit an intraday
high of $1,361.60, its highest since Sept. 20.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 30
cents an ounce, or 0.01 percent, at $1,352.20.
Adding to gold's appeal for investors betting on the Fed's
continued stimulus spending are expectations that the U.S.
government shutdown will hurt macroeconomic data for October.
"October data is going to be a lot weaker than expected, so
because of that gold prices are continuing to rise," said
Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at RJ O'Brien in
Chicago.
Prices could test the psychologically key $1,400 per ounce
mark if the Fed leaves its bond buying program in place this
week, Streible said.
Data released early Monday showed U.S. manufacturing output
barely rose in September and contracts to buy previously owned
homes dropped to their lowest figure in nearly 3-1/2 years,
reinforcing expectations that the Fed's stimulus will continue
into next year.
Bullion has fallen nearly 20 percent this year as investors
dumped gold holdings for better-performing equities and on fears
that the end of easy money from the U.S. central bank would dim
the metal's inflation-hedge appeal.
In the past two weeks, however, gold has gained about 6
percent as weak U.S. data and budget battles in Washington
looked set to deter the Fed from scaling back asset purchases.
Bullion is on track to rise 2 percent this month.
"What we're seeing now is a subtle shift in underlying
technical and psychological sentiment for this market," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital.
The dollar steadied above a nine-month low against a
basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury yields
edged higher, although well below a peak of 3.0 percent at the
beginning of September, when markets still believed the Fed was
about to change its policy.
Returns from U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold
market given that the metal pays no interest.
FUNDS CUT BULLISH BETS
A gauge of investor sentiment, holdings in the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares
, fell 4.5 tonnes to 872.02 tonnes on Friday.
Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets in futures
and options of U.S. gold markets for the week to Oct. 1, a
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
Traders were also monitoring physical demand in Asia, where
demand has been subdued following a big rush earlier this year.
Premiums in India jumped to a record of $130 an ounce last week
as government restrictions on gold imports squeezed supply
during the peak holiday season.
India, where gold is considered auspicious and is bought
during weddings and festivals, celebrates Diwali and Dhanteras
festivals in early November.
"There is little chance we shall see a pronounced buying
revival given time constraints before the festival of light
marks an end to the traditional pre-holiday bullion purchases by
jewellers in the top consumer country," VTB Capital said.
In China, premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
fell into negative territory. Premiums were as high
as $30 in April and May.
Spot silver rose $0.02, or 0.09 percent, to $22.50 an
ounce and was on track to rise 4 percent this month.
Spot platinum was up $24.59, or 1.7 percent, at
$1,469.49 an ounce on prospects strikes in South Africa could
curb supply. It has risen 4.9 percent this
month.
Spot palladium was up $3.78, or 0.51 percent, at
$743.75 an ounce and is on track to rise 0.33 percent this
month.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Holmes, David Evans, Josephine Mason, Krista
Hughes and Nick Zieminski)