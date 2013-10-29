SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, trading near its highest in more than five weeks, as
weak U.S. economic data boosted views the Federal Reserve would
maintain its stimulus measures to support the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,352.95 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. In the previous session, the metal hit its
highest since Sept. 20 at $1,361.60.
* U.S. manufacturing output barely rose in September and
contracts to buy previously owned homes recorded their largest
drop in nearly 3-1/2 years, the latest signs the economy's
momentum ebbed as the third quarter ended.
* The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday in
which it is widely expected to continue buying back bonds at an
$85 billion monthly pace.
* Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
is considering selling a minority stake in its Meliadine
gold project in the Canadian sub Arctic, according to two
sources familiar with the situation.
* Workers at Barrick Gold Corp's suspended
Pascua-Lama gold mine will vote by Wednesday on whether to
strike, which they say could delay construction of a water
management system crucial for the project to be re-activated.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said its members voted to strike at Impala Platinum
, but it would not immediately give the company a
48-hour notice, suggesting a stoppage might still be averted.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar fell slightly in early trade
on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on
monetary policy
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1352.95 1.36 +0.10 -19.20
Spot Silver 22.46 -0.01 -0.04 -25.83
Spot Platinum 1462.00 -8.00 -0.54 -4.76
Spot Palladium 740.72 -2.78 -0.37 7.04
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1353.10 0.90 +0.07 -19.26 1281
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.50 -0.04 -0.19 -25.77 361
Euro/Dollar 1.3783
Dollar/Yen 97.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)