SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Gold was struggling to shake
off its longest losing streak in nearly six months as doubts
persisted over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling
back its stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,311.66 an ounce by
0013 GMT.
* The metal has lost about 3 percent since Oct. 28 and has
logged its longest losing run since mid-May when it dropped 8
percent in seven days.
* U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October
and firms took on workers despite a partial government shutdown,
but new order growth slowed for a second straight month, an
industry report showed on Tuesday.
* Investors are closely watching U.S. data as the Fed has
tied any stimulus tapering to a strong economic recovery and
improvements in the labour market.
* The London Bullion Market Association is considering
whether to partner with an exchange to produce its gold-lending
reference rate to ensure it can meet tighter rules coming in on
financial benchmarks, its new head said.
* Gold premiums in India halved on Tuesday from last week
because of unusually muted demand during the festival season and
as supply was set to improve after some importing agencies began
purchasing for domestic use.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers will consider
a revised wage offer from Northam Platinum, the world's
fifth largest platinum producer, to end a strike by over 7,000
workers now in its third day.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stock markets got off to a tentative start on
Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Fed
could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month,
lifting bond yields and the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1100 Germany industrial orders
1500 U.S. leading indicators
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1311.66 0.67 +0.05 -21.67
Spot Silver 21.64 -0.01 -0.05 -28.53
Spot Platinum 1447.99 0.25 +0.02 -5.67
Spot Palladium 749.22 2.75 +0.37 8.27
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1311.60 3.50 +0.27 -21.73 694
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.69 0.05 +0.23 -28.45 165
Euro/Dollar 1.3473
Dollar/Yen 98.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
