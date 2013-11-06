* Gold flat after 3-percent drop over 7 sessions
* Could break below $1,300 before Friday jobs report
-analysts
* Physical demand soft, Indian premiums halve
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Gold struggled to shake off its
longest losing streak in nearly six months as doubts persisted
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back its
stimulus measures.
The metal has lost about 3 percent since Oct. 28, logging
its longest losing run since mid-May, when it dropped 8 percent
in seven days. Analysts believe gold could break below the
$1,300 mark ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
The timing of any tapering of the Fed's $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases has been a key factor driving gold prices
this year. Gold has lost a fifth of its value so far this year
as an improving economy has prompted investors to move to stocks
and the Fed to think about cutting back its stimulus.
Recent mixed economic data has cast doubts over the exact
timing of any move by the bank, leaving markets to speculate
whether the Fed would act before year-end.
"The overall sentiment is that the economic recovery is
steady but it has lost some steam," said Mark To, head of
research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
"Investors are cautious, so I think gold will move towards
$1,300 and stay around that for consolidation," To said, adding
that tapering would not be implemented anytime soon as
unemployment rates were still high.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,311.59 an ounce by
0728 GMT on Wednesday.
Trading volumes on Comex gold futures have been very
low this week as markets wait for the U.S. nonfarm payroll
report on Friday. (link.reuters.com/buw44v)
Investors are closely watching data as the Fed has tied any
stimulus tapering to a strong economic recovery and improvements
in the labour market.
"We expect U.S. economic data to continue to have an
outsized impact on gold for the near term," HSBC analysts said
in a note. "Given the recent string of better-than-expected U.S.
economic data, gold may test the $1,300 level ahead of the
payrolls report."
On the physical side, demand has failed to pick up robustly
despite prices drifting towards the crucial $1,300 mark.
Gold premiums in India halved on Tuesday from last week
because of unusually muted demand during the festival season and
as supply was set to improve after some importing agencies began
purchasing for domestic use.
Precious metals prices 0728 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1311.59 0.60 +0.05 -21.67
Spot Silver 21.67 0.02 +0.09 -28.43
Spot Platinum 1451.00 3.26 +0.23 -5.47
Spot Palladium 749.98 3.51 +0.47 8.38
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1311.70 3.60 +0.28 -21.73 12943
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.70 0.06 +0.30 -28.40 3941
Euro/Dollar 1.3495
Dollar/Yen 98.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
