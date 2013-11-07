* Gold range-bound as data awaited for stimulus clues
* U.S. GDP and nonfarm payroll report eyed
* SPDR fund sees inflow of 2.10 tonnes
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Gold was steady on Thursday
after snapping a seven-day fall in the previous session as
investors bet the U.S. monetary stimulus will continue for
longer and as holdings in the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund rose for the first time in two weeks.
The metal has been stuck in a narrow $1,306-$1,321 an ounce
range this week as markets await key U.S. economic data for
clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin rolling back its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases.
Investors are eyeing U.S. GDP data on Thursday and nonfarm
payrolls data on Friday before placing any big bets.
"In the last few days gold has predominantly been driven by
movements in the dollar. It will probably take a fresh direction
once we get the nonfarm payroll data," said Mark Keenan,
cross-commodity research strategist at Societe Generale.
"(Price movement) is going to be data dependent. It is also
critical to watch what happens with ETF holdings," said Keenan.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,317.91 an ounce by
0716 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
The euro hovered near one-week highs against the dollar as
strong German data prompted investors to scale back expectations
of an European Central Bank rate cut at its policy meeting later
on Thursday.
Outflows from gold ETFs have had a significant impact on
prices this year. Expecting a scale back in stimulus measures,
investors have been shifting money out of gold and into
equities.
SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold ETF, said its
holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to 868.42 tonnes on Wednesday - the
first increase since Oct. 22.
The fund has seen over 450 tonnes in outflows this year,
driving holdings to their lowest since early 2009.
Precious metals prices 0716 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1317.91 0.12 +0.01 -21.30
Spot Silver 21.82 0.04 +0.18 -27.94
Spot Platinum 1464.50 2.51 +0.17 -4.59
Spot Palladium 758.97 -2.86 -0.38 9.68
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1317.80 0.00 +0.00 -21.36 10622
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.85 0.08 +0.35 -27.92 2747
Euro/Dollar 1.3516
Dollar/Yen 98.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)