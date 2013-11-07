* U.S. second-quarter growth data beats expectations
* European Central Bank cuts interest rates to record low
* SPDR Gold Trust posts rare inflow
* Coming up: U.S. October nonfarm payrolls Friday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 Gold fell to a three-week
low on Thursday, reversing early gains to end down nearly 1
percent on signs of strong U.S. economic growth and on the
European Central Bank's interest rate cut to a record low.
The precious metal posted gains after the ECB cut interest
rates and said it could take them lower still to prevent the
euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles.
Bullion later came under pressure when U.S. GDP data showed
economic growth accelerated in the third quarter as businesses
restocked shelves. But the slowest expansion in consumer
spending in two years suggested an underlying loss of momentum.
A flurry of frantic sell orders shortly after the GDP data
briefly hammered gold prices, sending them below $1,300 an ounce
and setting the tone for the rest of the day.
From 8:40 to 8:50 a.m. EST (1340-1350 GMT) nearly 30,000
lots were traded, about a fifth of total turnover at the time,
Reuters data showed.
The stock market's recent run-up on a better economic
outlook also sapped momentum in gold, a traditional safe haven,
analysts said. The S&P 500 stock index fell 1.1 percent
on Thursday but stayed within striking distance of a record high
set last week.
"When the stocks are rallying, investors have little reason
to head to safe havens and physical assets like gold, as they
can go into the stock market and do well there," said Thomas
Capalbo, a precious metals broker at New York futures brokerage
Newedge.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,305.85 an ounce
by 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT), having earlier hit $1,298.31, its
lowest price since Oct. 17.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$9.30 at $1,308.50, with trading volume about 15 percent above
its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, reversing
a recent trend of weak turnover.
Gold prices have fallen 20 percent this year on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will taper its economic stimulus
program.
Analysts say Friday's U.S. jobs report for October may
provide the most telling insight into the impact of a government
shutdown last month that may provoke an extended continuation of
Fed bond buying.
GOLD ETF HOLDINGS UP
Gold investment interest firmed on Wednesday, with holdings
of the SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed ETF,
rising 2.1 tonnes to 868.42 tonnes, the first increase since
Oct. 22.
The fund, whose purchases of gold are a reflection of a
rising investor interest in the metal, has seen over 450 tonnes
in outflows this year, driving holdings to their lowest level
since early 2009.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.9
percent at $21.58 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.9 percent to
$1,449.30 an ounce, and palladium dropped 0.5 percent to
$758.25 an ounce.
4:08 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1308.50 -9.30 -0.7 1296.00 1326.00 181,716
US Silver DEC 21.657 -0.111 -0.5 21.375 22.015 53,652
US Plat JAN 1456.80 -10.60 -0.7 1452.50 1473.60 9,380
US Pall DEC 759.15 -5.20 -0.7 753.05 765.00 5,916
Gold 1305.85 -11.94 -0.9 1298.31 1325.31
Silver 21.580 -0.200 -0.9 21.410 21.970
Platinum 1449.30 -12.69 -0.9 1454.00 1469.00
Palladium 758.25 -3.58 -0.5 755.77 762.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 216,790 189,283 23.18 -1.01
US Silver 70,022 58,610 35.14 1.70
US Platinum 9,522 12,978 20.36 0.00
US Palladium 6,583 5,806
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by William Hardy
and Andrew Hay)