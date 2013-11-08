SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Gold was trading near
three-week lows on Friday and heading for a second straight
weekly loss, after strong U.S. economic growth sparked fears the
U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bullion-friendly bond
purchases this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,308.86 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous
session. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week.
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record
low on Thursday and said it could take them lower still to
prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation
tumbles.
* U.S. GDP grew at a 2.8 percent annual rate, the quickest
pace in a year, after expanding at a 2.5 percent clip in the
second quarter.
* Markets are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in
the day for further direction and clues on the timing of a
stimulus tapering.
* German bullion retailer Degussa Goldhandel has bought
London-based broker Sharps Pixley and says it expects the retail
market for gold bars and coins to keep growing.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers has rejected
a revised wage offer from Northam Platinum, the world's
fifth largest platinum producer, extending a strike by over
7,000 workers.
* African gold miner Amara Mining has sold roughly
a fifth of its shares to a wealth management firm investing on
behalf of one of America's richest families, in a deal that will
bring in cash, a drilling firm, and exploration licenses.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slid to a more than seven-week low against the
dollar on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China Exports
0200 China Imports
0200 China Trade balance
0700 Germany Trade balance
0745 France Industrial output
0745 France Trade balance
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1308.86 1.31 +0.10 -21.84
Spot Silver 21.68 0.04 +0.18 -28.40
Spot Platinum 1454.24 5.49 +0.38 -5.26
Spot Palladium 759.22 0.50 +0.07 9.71
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1308.80 0.30 +0.02 -21.90 1024
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.70 0.04 +0.20 -28.40 305
Euro/Dollar 1.3407
Dollar/Yen 98.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)