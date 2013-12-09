SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold eased on Monday as markets
continued to fret over when the United States would begin
tapering its economic stimulus and as stronger equities dented
the metal's safe-haven appeal, but short-covering by investors
offered some support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,227.24 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. The metal traded in a wide range on Friday,
dropping sharply to five-month lows after strong U.S. jobs data
but ending the day higher on short-covering.
* U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in
November and the jobless rate hit a five-year low of 7.0
percent, raising chances the Federal Reserve could start
ratcheting back its bond-buying stimulus as soon as this month.
* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who has been one of
the most ardent supporters of the U.S. central bank's stimulus
programme, said he was open to curtailing the purchases this
month, although he would prefer to wait.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3 tonnes to 835.71
tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bearish bets
in U.S. gold futures and options close to a 7-1/2 year high in
the week to Dec. 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. Speculators turned silver into a net short
position for the first time since late June.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if
new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were poised to move higher on Monday,
energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a
weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0700 Germany Trade data
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1100 Germany Industrial output
1500 U.S. Employment trend index
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1227.24 -1.95 -0.16 -26.71
Spot silver 19.47 0.06 0.31 -35.7
Spot platinum 1346.04 -0.97 -0.07 -12.31
Spot palladium 731.25 2.59 0.36 5.67
Comex gold Dec3 1227 -2 -0.16 -26.78
Comex silver Dec3 19.5 -0.02 -0.12 -35.66
Euro 1.3701
DXY 80.304
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)