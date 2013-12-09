* Chinese inflation data eases policy tightening fears
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop
* Speculators raise bearish bets on gold to 7-1/2 year high
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 Gold rose 1 percent on
Monday after a late-session rally spurred by a dollar drop and
technical support that prompted funds to establish new
positions, traders said.
Dealers also cited short-covering after last Friday's U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed hedge
funds and money managers had cut their bullish bets in gold to
the lowest since July 2007, suggesting recent heavy selling in
gold might have run its course.
After trading slightly higher throughout the day, gold
accelerated gains late in the New York session. Trading volume,
however, was very light at less than 80,000 lots, on track to be
one of the lowest turnovers this year.
"Funds appear to build long positions when gold prices are
trending higher and retesting today's high near $1,240 an
ounce," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset
management at the CPM Group.
Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,242.11 an ounce by
3:53 p.m. EST (2053 GMT).
Last week, gold fell 2 percent. A recent spike in bearish
positions after last week's better-than-expected jobs and GDP
data increased speculation that bullion prices might rebound on
a short-covering rally, analysts said.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$5.20 at $1,234.20 an ounce, with trading volume at around
77,000 lots, about 65 percent below the 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
With a lack of major U.S. economic indicators on Monday,
bullion investors focused on Chinese data that showed annual
consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, easing
market fears of any imminent policy tightening, which is a
positive for gold.
The CFTC data showed that hedge funds and money managers cut
their bullish bets in gold to their lowest since July 2007. They
also raised their bearish bets in gold to near a 7-1/2 year
high, a move traders said could trigger a short-covering rally.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3 tonnes to the lowest
since early 2009 at 835.71 tonnes on Friday.
Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital in
New York, said in a note that an additional 100 tonnes of gold
used to back exchange-traded funds would become unprofitable
below $1,200 an ounce, a sign that gold prices could fall
further below the level.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.4 percent
to $19.92 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.4 percent to
$1,372.74 an ounce, palladium edged up 0.3 percent to
$733.50 an ounce.
3:53 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1234.20 5.20 0.4 1224.60 1242.60 71,523
US Silver MAR 19.701 0.178 0.9 19.435 19.980 26,076
US Plat JAN 1368.50 12.20 0.9 1354.90 1379.90 7,775
US Pall MAR 735.00 -1.15 -0.2 731.05 740.75 2,182
Gold 1242.11 13.87 1.1 1225.98 1242.81
Silver 19.920 0.460 2.4 19.470 19.970
Platinum 1372.74 19.49 1.4 1359.00 1377.25
Palladium 733.50 2.00 0.3 732.90 737.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 76,411 179,668 187,973 20.44 0.63
US Silver 30,679 62,196 57,670 27.08 -2.30
US Platinum 8,942 9,944 12,505 16.91 0.06
US Palladium 2,260 8,078 5,943 19.57 0.56
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in London.; Editing by
Anthony Barker, Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Galloway)