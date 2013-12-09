* Chinese inflation data eases policy tightening fears * SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop * Speculators raise bearish bets on gold to 7-1/2 year high (Adds late prices, details) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 Gold rose 1 percent on Monday after a late-session rally spurred by a dollar drop and technical support that prompted funds to establish new positions, traders said. Dealers also cited short-covering after last Friday's U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed hedge funds and money managers had cut their bullish bets in gold to the lowest since July 2007, suggesting recent heavy selling in gold might have run its course. After trading slightly higher throughout the day, gold accelerated gains late in the New York session. Trading volume, however, was very light at less than 80,000 lots, on track to be one of the lowest turnovers this year. "Funds appear to build long positions when gold prices are trending higher and retesting today's high near $1,240 an ounce," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at the CPM Group. Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,242.11 an ounce by 3:53 p.m. EST (2053 GMT). Last week, gold fell 2 percent. A recent spike in bearish positions after last week's better-than-expected jobs and GDP data increased speculation that bullion prices might rebound on a short-covering rally, analysts said. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $5.20 at $1,234.20 an ounce, with trading volume at around 77,000 lots, about 65 percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. With a lack of major U.S. economic indicators on Monday, bullion investors focused on Chinese data that showed annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening, which is a positive for gold. The CFTC data showed that hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold to their lowest since July 2007. They also raised their bearish bets in gold to near a 7-1/2 year high, a move traders said could trigger a short-covering rally. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3 tonnes to the lowest since early 2009 at 835.71 tonnes on Friday. Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital in New York, said in a note that an additional 100 tonnes of gold used to back exchange-traded funds would become unprofitable below $1,200 an ounce, a sign that gold prices could fall further below the level. Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.4 percent to $19.92 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.4 percent to $1,372.74 an ounce, palladium edged up 0.3 percent to $733.50 an ounce. 3:53 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1234.20 5.20 0.4 1224.60 1242.60 71,523 US Silver MAR 19.701 0.178 0.9 19.435 19.980 26,076 US Plat JAN 1368.50 12.20 0.9 1354.90 1379.90 7,775 US Pall MAR 735.00 -1.15 -0.2 731.05 740.75 2,182 Gold 1242.11 13.87 1.1 1225.98 1242.81 Silver 19.920 0.460 2.4 19.470 19.970 Platinum 1372.74 19.49 1.4 1359.00 1377.25 Palladium 733.50 2.00 0.3 732.90 737.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 76,411 179,668 187,973 20.44 0.63 US Silver 30,679 62,196 57,670 27.08 -2.30 US Platinum 8,942 9,944 12,505 16.91 0.06 US Palladium 2,260 8,078 5,943 19.57 0.56 (Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in London.; Editing by Anthony Barker, Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Galloway)