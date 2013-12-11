SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Gold was trading near its
three-week high on Wednesday, boosted by short-covering by funds
and technical buying, and as the dollar continued to weaken
against the euro.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up 0.04 percent to $1,260.71 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous
session.
* Funds have been buying to cover short positions ahead of
the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. A break above
strong resistance at $1,250 an ounce also triggered heavy buy
orders.
* Budget negotiators in the U.S. Congress reached an
agreement on Tuesday that, if approved by the House and Senate,
could restore some order to the nation's chaotic budget process
and avoid another government shutdown on Jan. 15.
* During the last 16-day shutdown in October, gold lost 3.5
percent as investors shunned the metal's safe-haven appeal and
chose to hold cash instead.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union has been given permission by a government mediator to call
a strike over wages against world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin
.
* A mining consortium led by a Ghanaian firm intends to
spend $100 million in Uganda over the next seven years to
prospect for gold, Blaze Metal Resources Ashanti Ltd said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets look set for another indecisive
session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of
once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street
lower.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Current account
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1430 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before
congressional committee
1900 U.S. Federal budget
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1260.71 0.46 0.04 -24.71
Spot silver 20.34 -0.01 -0.05 -32.83
Spot platinum 1382.75 -2 -0.14 -9.92
Spot palladium 734.97 -0.23 -0.03 6.21
Comex gold Dec3 1260.6 -0.5 -0.04 -24.78
Comex silver Dec3 20.375 0.06 0.3 -32.78
Euro 1.3762
DXY 79.978
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
