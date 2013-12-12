* U.S. budget deal bolsters view of early stimulus reduction
By Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Dec 12 Gold prices slid more than 1
percent on Thursday, with a short-covering rally fizzling out as
expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would reduce its huge
stimulus programme after a provisional budget deal in
Washington.
The bipartisan budget agreement is seen as increasing the
chances of an earlier taper, as investors wait to see whether
the Fed will start trimming its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, or in January or March next
year.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,235.61 an ounce
by 1242 GMT, pulling back from a three-week high of $1,267.26
hit on Tuesday on the back of a wave of short covering.
"Since there was very little behind the surge higher, aside
from a weaker dollar, the short-term longs will be unwinding,
while physical activity slowed," VTB Capital analyst Andrey
Kryuchenkov said.
The retracement could take prices back to the $1,220 an
ounce level, he said. "We will sidetrack near December lows
ahead of the Fed meeting, still hostage to dollar sentiment," he
said.
U.S. Gold futures for February delivery were also
down $21.20 at $1,236.00.
Readings on the U.S. economy later are being closely watched
for their impact on monetary policy. Thursday's data focus will
be on U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers for the week ended Dec.
7 and U.S. retail sales data for November.
Expectations that the Fed will taper its stimulus programme
have helped knock gold 25 percent lower this year. Ultra-loose
monetary policy is seen as bullion-friendly, as it keeps
interest rates at rock bottom while stoking inflation fears.
This week's provisional budget deal in Washington this week
eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy, and was seen
as increasing the likelihood that the Fed will taper soon.
"The U.S. budget agreement takes away another part of
uncertainty for the Fed because they don't have to worry about
another government shutdown," said Standard Bank analyst Walter
de Wet.
"That on balance goes in favour of the argument that the Fed
is going to start tapering sooner rather than later."
INDIAN DEMAND SOFT
On the physical markets, buying in major consumer India
remained soft on Thursday as dealers struggled to source metal.
"Supplies are short in the market," Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House, said, adding that premiums were
steady at $120 an ounce on London prices. Last week they hit a
record $160 an ounce.
Imports into India have fallen sharply this year after the
Indian government lifted import duty to 10 percent earlier this
year and tied imports volumes to exports, in a bid to curb a
rising trade gap.
Investor interest remained lacklustre, with holdings of the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's
SPDR Gold Shares, down 2.1 tonnes on Wednesday.
This year has seen heavy liquidation of ETF holdings, with
the SPDR's holdings dropping by more than 500 tonnes to their
lowest in nearly five years.
Other precious metals were also feeling the pressure in the
markets, with silver down 2.6 percent on the day to
$19.74 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.7 percent to
$1,370.24 and palladium down 1.2 percent to $726.72.
South Africa's Impala Platinum, the world's second largest
producer of the precious metal, said wage talks with the AMCU
union remained deadlocked after the two sides met on Thursday,
and negotiations would resume in 2014.
