SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Gold was trading near its
lowest in a week on Friday after strong U.S. retail sales data
sparked fears of an early end to monetary stimulus and erased
recent gains from a short covering rally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,225.60 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session to a
low of $1,223.30.
* Silver also ticked up after a 4 percent drop overnight.
* Data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales rose
solidly in November, another sign of an improving economy that
could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting back its
stimulus soon.
* Gold has lost 27 percent of its value this year and is
headed for its first annual decline in 13 years.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on
Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay increases of
7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum, the
world's top producer of the precious metal.
* Impala Platinum, the world's second largest
producer of the precious metal, said wage talks with the AMCU
union remained deadlocked after the two sides met on Thursday,
and negotiations would resume in 2014.
* Investors in major gold miners say a return to hedging
future production after a slump in gold prices would be a sign
of financial weakness in companies and could rob them of the
chance to reap the rewards of any price rebound.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets are likely to stay under pressure on Friday
as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus,
while the U.S. dollar gained.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Wholesale price index
1000 Euro zone Q3 employment
1330 U.S. Producer prices
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1225.6 2 0.16 -26.81
Spot silver 19.46 0.01 0.05 -35.73
Spot platinum 1357.24 -1.51 -0.11 -11.58
Spot palladium 714.72 0 0 3.28
Comex gold Dec3 1226.8 1.9 0.16 -26.79
Comex silver Dec3 19.485 0.03 0.16 -35.71
Euro 1.3746
DXY 80.238
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)