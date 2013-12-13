SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Gold was trading near its lowest in a week on Friday after strong U.S. retail sales data sparked fears of an early end to monetary stimulus and erased recent gains from a short covering rally. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,225.60 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session to a low of $1,223.30. * Silver also ticked up after a 4 percent drop overnight. * Data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales rose solidly in November, another sign of an improving economy that could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting back its stimulus soon. * Gold has lost 27 percent of its value this year and is headed for its first annual decline in 13 years. * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay increases of 7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of the precious metal. * Impala Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said wage talks with the AMCU union remained deadlocked after the two sides met on Thursday, and negotiations would resume in 2014. * Investors in major gold miners say a return to hedging future production after a slump in gold prices would be a sign of financial weakness in companies and could rob them of the chance to reap the rewards of any price rebound. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets are likely to stay under pressure on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, while the U.S. dollar gained. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Wholesale price index 1000 Euro zone Q3 employment 1330 U.S. Producer prices PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1225.6 2 0.16 -26.81 Spot silver 19.46 0.01 0.05 -35.73 Spot platinum 1357.24 -1.51 -0.11 -11.58 Spot palladium 714.72 0 0 3.28 Comex gold Dec3 1226.8 1.9 0.16 -26.79 Comex silver Dec3 19.485 0.03 0.16 -35.71 Euro 1.3746 DXY 80.238 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)