* Prices edge up after 2-day fall, including 2.2 pct drop
overnight
* SPDR holdings drop most in nearly two months on Thursday
* Continuing ETF outflows restrict price upside -analyst
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Gold nudged higher on Friday
after dropping nearly 3 percent in the previous two days but
sentiment remained fragile on rising expectations of an early
end to U.S. monetary stimulus and on accelerating fund outflows.
The metal is headed for its first annual decline in 13 years
as investors, buoyed by a recovering global economy, channel
more money into riskier assets such as equities by pulling funds
from safe-haven gold.
"It's very difficult to build any meaningful strength in the
gold markets given continuing outflows from the ETFs," said Mark
Keenan, head of commodities research for Asia at Societe
Generale, referring to gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
"Its pretty much been ETF flows that have driven the
sentiment in price direction this year. There is very little in
the way of factors that could pull gold prices higher," Keenan
added.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,227 an ounce by 0747
GMT. It fell more than 2 percent on Thursday to a low of
$1,223.30. Silver slipped after a 4 percent drop
overnight.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF,
fell the most in nearly two months on Thursday. The fund has not
seen inflows in more than a month, hinting that a substantial
upside in prices is limited.
Gold price movements have been volatile this week,
oscillating between losses following strong U.S. data and
rallies from short-covering.
Data on Thursday showed a strong rise in U.S. retail sales
in November, adding to signs of an improving economy that could
prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting back its stimulus
soon.
Traders expect a decision to roll back stimulus could come
as early as the central bank's meeting next week.
"A strong employment market and turning of monetary policies
would be the factors pushing gold downward," said Chen Min, a
precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen, adding
$1,210 could be a long-term support level for the metal.
Thursday's price fall brought back some Asian buyers,
especially in China. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange for
99.99 percent purity gold picked up to $10 an
ounce from $7 in the previous session.
PRICES AT 0747 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1227 3.4 0.28 -26.73
Spot silver 19.42 -0.03 -0.15 -35.87
Spot platinum 1359.99 1.24 0.09 -11.4
Spot palladium 714.47 -0.25 -0.03 3.25
Comex gold Dec3 1227.2 2.3 0.19 -26.77
Comex silver Dec3 19.395 -0.05 -0.3 -36.01
Euro 1.3753
DXY 80.212
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
