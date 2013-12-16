SINGAPORE Dec 16 Gold edged lower on Monday as
investors nervously eyed the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting of the year to gauge whether the U.S. central bank would
stick to its monetary stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,236 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday.
* Fed policymakers gather for the last time in 2013 for a
two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday. Markets are
on the watch for the outlook of the $85 billion monthly bond
purchases that have supported bullion prices.
* Barrick Gold Corp is laying off roughly 1,500 of
its approximately 5,000 workers on the Argentine side of its
suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine project, a local government
spokesman said on Saturday.
* India's exports of gold jewellery fell by almost a third
year-on-year in November as restrictions continued to hit
shipments, and industry officials said recovery was unlikely any
time soon.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish bets in U.S.
gold futures and options, a report by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said his government
would soon ban private trade in gold, and require producers to
sell the mineral through a state company.
* Mugabe also warned that platinum miners, including the
local unit of South Africa's Implats Platinum, must build a
refinery within two years or risk losing their licences.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much
where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Fed
would begin to scale back its massive bond buying stimulus
program this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Oct
1330 New York Fed Empire State Survey Dec
1358 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI for Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec
1900 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Speaks at Federal Reserve
Centennial Commemoration
