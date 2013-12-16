* Dollar weaker versus euro; oil jumps, supporting gold
* Wary traders take to sidelines ahead of Fed meeting
* Investment in gold-backed exchange traded funds soft
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 Gold rose for a second
consecutive session on Monday as crude oil's gains and a dollar
drop prompted funds to buy back their bearish bets as they
adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting later this week.
Earlier in the session, bullion was pressured after data
showed U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight
month in November, the latest suggestion the economy is gaining
steam.
Recent brisk improvements in the labor market have raised
the chances that the Fed, at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, will decide
to taper its economic stimulus program, analysts said. But most
observers expect the U.S. central bank to keep its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying program in place.
"Should tapering not be announced at the December meeting,
given the elevated speculative positioning to the short side,
there is scope for a short-covering rally," said Suki Cooper,
precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,244.46 an ounce by
1:54 p.m. EST (1854 GMT)
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$9.80 an ounce at $1,244.40, with trading volume about 30
percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Expectations that the Fed will taper stimulus have already
knocked gold prices down 25 percent this year - their biggest
annual drop in 32 years. Concerns that gold's retreat may have
been overdone led to a flurry of short-covering last week.
Gold was underpinned as the dollar eased against the euro on
Monday - data showed a pick-up in euro-zone business activity -
while Brent crude oil rose sharply on curtailed supplies from
Libya.
INVESTMENT SOFT
Investment interest in gold remained soft, with the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold
Trust, reporting an outflow of 8.1 tonnes last week.
So far this year the fund's gold holdings have fallen by 523
tonnes, or 39 percent, to a nearly five-year low of 827.6
tonnes.
In other precious metals, silver rose 2.1 percent to
$20.06 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2 percent at
$1,358.25, and palladium edged up 25 cents to $714.25.
1:54 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1244.40 9.80 0.8 1227.20 1251.70 111,997
US Silver MAR 20.101 0.497 2.5 19.445 20.290 32,653
US Plat JAN 1360.10 -2.80 -0.2 1349.60 1367.00 8,988
US Pall MAR 716.35 0.15 0.0 714.00 721.60 2,983
Gold 1244.46 6.66 0.5 1227.80 1251.40
Silver 20.060 0.410 2.1 19.490 20.280
Platinum 1358.25 -3.24 -0.2 1356.25 1366.25
Palladium 714.25 0.25 0.0 715.90 718.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 116,670 173,576 188,333 21.37 0.05
US Silver 35,358 59,224 57,746 28.48 -0.29
US Platinum 11,215 10,525 12,510 16.07 -0.26
US Palladium 2,988 7,451 5,925 20.99 0.77