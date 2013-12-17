SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Gold inched up for a third
session on Tuesday supported by a short-covering rally, even as
investors remined on edge ahead of a policy decision from the
Federal Reserve on its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,241.60 an ounce by
0021 GMT.
* Gold has lost over a quarter of its value this year after
a 12-year bull market on fears that the Fed will scale back its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a strong
economy.
* Most economists believe the Fed will not begin tapering
till March of next year, which could be prompting bullion
investors to cover their positions ahead of the two-day meeting
that begins on Tuesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.70 tonnes to
818.90 tonnes on Monday - its biggest outflow since Oct 21.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said parent Rio
Tinto had secured extended commitments from the
banks that have agreed to finance the underground expansion of
the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia.
* Separately, commodity trader Trafigura said it has agreed
to provide financing for the Oyu Tolgoi mine in exchange for a
long-term deal to buy an undisclosed portion of the output.
* Canada's Centerra Gold said it would consider
taking Kyrgyzstan to arbitration if the company cannot reach an
agreement with the government, a potential escalation of a
bitter row over the country's largest gold mine.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a promising start on Tuesday on
the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro
zone business activity.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. Current account
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index
N/A Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting no monetary
policy
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1241.6 3.8 0.31 -25.85
Spot silver 19.97 0.04 0.2 -34.05
Spot platinum 1359.74 1.99 0.15 -11.42
Spot palladium 714.75 1 0.14 3.29
Comex gold Dec3 1241.7 -2.7 -0.22 -25.9
Comex silver Dec3 20 -0.10 -0.5 -34.02
Euro 1.376
DXY 80.103
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)