By Jan Harvey and Julia Fioretti
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 Gold fell around 1
percent on Tuesday as investors shed some bullish bets on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be poised to trim
its bullion-friendly economic stimulus.
Palladium dropped 2 percent to a two-month low,
underperforming other precious metals, as a slide below a key
support level near $700 an ounce triggered technical selling,
traders said.
Data showing flat U.S. consumer prices in November also
pressured gold, but the lack of inflation pressures in the
economy will probably not stop the Fed from scaling back its
bond-buying program soon, analysts said.
"While the prospect of an immediate taper seems to be
diminishing for now, it seems only inevitable that the Fed will
act sooner rather than later, and the longer-term investors are
still being seen to reduce their exposure to gold as a result,"
said a trader at TD Securities' precious metals desk.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,228.54 an ounce
by 1:52 p.m. EST (1852 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $14.30 an ounce to $1,230.10, with trading volume about 25
percent lower than its 30-day average.
Most observers expect the U.S. central bank to keep its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying stimulus in place, but recent brisk
improvements in the labor market have raised the chances that
the Fed, at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, will decide to taper its
economic stimulus program as early as this month.
A run of well-received U.S. economic data, including
November payrolls earlier in the month, has fueled speculation
that the Fed may taper stimulus sooner rather than later. Gold
prices were down 25 percent this year mainly on Fed taper fears.
PHYSICAL, INVESTMENT DEMAND OFF
Consumers of physical gold in Asia held off fresh purchases
in anticipation of lower prices.
In India, buying remained low-key due to non-availability of
stocks, supporting premiums.
Investment demand for physical bullion was lackluster, with
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR
Gold Trust, posting its biggest daily outflow in nearly
two months on Monday.
On Monday, the fund's holdings were down 8.7 tonnes, or 1
percent, to 818.9 tonnes, their lowest in nearly five years.
Silver dipped 0.5 percent to $19.84 an ounce, while
platinum fell 1 percent to $1,344.24 an ounce and
palladium dropped 2.1 percent to $698.97 an ounce.
