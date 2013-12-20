SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Gold languished at a six-month low on Friday and was on the edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2 year trough after the Federal Reserve's move to cut back its bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge sell-off. The metal is heading for its worst weekly performance in three months and its biggest annual loss in 32 years. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,191.91 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since June at $1,185.10. Gold touched $1,180.71 in late June - its weakest since 2010. * On Wednesday, the day of the Fed announcement of a $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases, gold fell 1 percent. But the selling picked up on Thursday, with the metal losing 2 percent. * It has lost nearly 4 percent for the week, and 29 percent for the year. * The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, along with other monetary stimulus measures, had fuelled a big run-up in gold prices in the last few years, with the metal hitting an all-time high of $1,920.30 in 2011. * However, with an improving economy and stubborn low-inflation in the United States, gold's appeal has dropped off. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.90 tonnes to 808.72 tonnes on Thursday. * Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran may consider buying palladium on the market to increase its stocks, its new head Andrey Yurin said, signalling a possible change in strategy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Friday tracking a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight, as investors reassessed the Fed's policy outlook following its decision this week to start tapering its massive stimulus. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0700 Germany Producer prices 0745 France Business climate 1330 U.S. Final Q3 GDP 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1191.91 2.31 0.19 -28.82 Spot silver 19.24 0 0 -36.46 Spot platinum 1315.49 0.49 0.04 -14.3 Spot palladium 694.97 1.22 0.18 0.43 Comex gold Dec3 1191.4 -2.2 -0.18 -28.91 Comex silver Dec3 19.24 0.05 0.28 -36.52 Euro 1.3641 DXY 80.7 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)