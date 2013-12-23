* Market on track to end year down nearly 30 pct
* Some say gold could break below $1,050/oz next few weeks
* A few see slight support for bullion after SPDR inflow
By Barani Krishnan
NW YORK, Dec 23 Gold edged lower on Monday as
players limited their exposure prior to year-end holidays in a
market heading for its biggest annual loss in three decades and
facing further downside forecasts for 2014.
Bullion is on track to end the year down nearly 30 percent
at a six-month low below $1,200 an ounce, and some forecasters
said the market could break under the April 2010 bottom of below
$1,050 in the new year.
Since the Federal Reserve announced the first tapering of
the U.S. monetary stimulus last week after finding the economy
strong enough for such action, many gold bulls have fled the
precious metal which has been supported for several years by the
economic support program.
While the Fed only cut $10 billion from its monthly asset
purchases of $85 billion, analysts said the impact was
predominantly psychological.
"Deflation has been the only thing running on people's minds
after the Fed action, not inflation, and that isn't helping
gold," said Ralph Preston, futures analyst at
HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California.
"If the economy stays on track, I think gold will snap the
July 2010 low of $1,170 in the next few weeks and take on the
April 2010 lows of $1,050 in short order," Preston said.
By 1:55 p.m. EST, the spot price of gold was down
0.4 percent to $1,198.57 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for
February delivery were down 0.5 percent at $1,198.10.
For the year, bullion is down 28 percent, putting an end to
a 12-year gold rally amid expectations the U.S. recovery would
bring an end to the quantitative easing that made the precious
metal an important economic hedge.
Some remained hopeful that all was not lost for gold.
"I would argue that there is support at $1,190 ... but there
may be more downside as it doesn't take much to move the market
in thin holiday trading," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at
Moscow-based commodities broker VTB Capital.
Hedge fund managers cut their bullish bets on gold only
modestly in the week to Dec. 17, data released on Friday showed.
Physical bullion held by SPDR Gold Trust rose 5.40
tonnes to 814.12 tonnes on Friday, the first inflow since Nov. 5
in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
Still, SPDR, which accounts for around 40 percent of total
ETF holdings, had seen a record outflow of more than 450 tonnes
in 2013, bringing gold under its holdings to the lowest level in
nearly five years.
Outflows from eight top gold ETFs, including SPDR, have
totalled about 720 tonnes this year as investors channelled more
money to riskier assets such as equities.
In other precious metals, silver was flat at $19.38
an ounce. Spot platinum edged down 0.3 percent to
$1,323.50 an ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.6 percent
to $691.75 an ounce.