SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Gold was hovering below $1,200
on Tuesday and looked likely to fall to its lowest in six months
in thin year-end trade, with strong U.S. spending data denting
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
The impending tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures also dimmed gold's allure as a hedge against inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.06 percent to $1,198.10 an
ounce by 0011 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
* The metal fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 last week
after the Fed announced it would begin tapering its $85 billion
in monthly bond purchases from next month, before recovering
slightly on short-covering.
* U.S. consumer sentiment hit a 5-month high heading into
the end of the year and spending notched up its strongest month
since the summer, the latest signs of sustained vigour in the
economy that are fostering hopes of a strong 2014.
* Gold is down nearly 30 percent for the year, and is headed
for its biggest annual decline in 32 years.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.40 tonnes to
805.72 tonnes on Monday.
* The U.S. gold jewellery industry is on track for its
highest sales for the fourth quarter since 2010 and its first
annual increase in gold sales in more than a decade, precious
metal consultant Thomson Reuters GFMS estimated.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets should take cheer on Tuesday after Wall
Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data
burnished the outlook for the global economy.
DATA/EVENTS
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index
1500 U.S. New home sales
PRICES AT 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1198.1 -0.70 -0.06 -28.45
Spot silver 19.4 -0.03 -0.15 -35.93
Spot platinum 1321.24 -1.76 -0.13 -13.93
Spot palladium 693 0.25 0.04 0.14
Comex gold Dec3 1197.4 0.40 0.03 -28.55
Comex silver Dec3 19.42 0.007 0.04 -35.93
Euro 1.3694
DXY
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)