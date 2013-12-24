* U.S. spending data, stimulus taper fears weigh on gold
* SPDR sees 8.4 tonne outflow
* Chinese premiums pick up, hinting at stronger physical
demand
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Gold was hovering below $1,200
on Tuesday and looked likely to fall to its lowest in six months
in thin year-end trade, with strong U.S. spending data hurting
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
The impending tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures also dimmed gold's allure as a hedge against inflation.
Gold is down nearly 30 percent for the year, and is headed
for its biggest annual decline in 32 years.
"Prices will likely remain under pressure over the
short-term as a combination of stronger U.S. macro statistics,
higher equity markets and continued outflows of money from gold
exchange-traded funds weigh on sentiment going into 2014," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,197.76 an ounce
by 0722 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
It fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 last week after the
Fed announced it would begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases from next month, before recovering slightly on
short-covering.
Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang
up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the
outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a
2013 high.
U.S. consumer sentiment hit a five-month high heading into
the end of the year and spending notched up its strongest month
since the summer, the latest signs of sustained vigour in the
economy that are fostering hopes of a strong 2014.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.40 tonnes to
805.72 tonnes on Monday - the lowest in nearly five years.
Traders feared gold could test six-month lows in thin
pre-holiday trade.
"The next support level for gold is $1,180. If the market
breaks this level we could see a test of $1,150," HSBC analysts
said in a note.
"Quiet holiday trading leaves bullion open to volatile
movements in either direction as relatively little buying or
selling can move the market in thin conditions."
On the physical side, premiums for China's 99.99 percent
purity gold traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
climbed to $20 an ounce from Monday's $16, indicating that
sub-$1,200 price level was stoking demand.
However, volumes traded on the exchange were about 12 tonnes
- the lowest in a week.
PRICES AT 0722 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1197.76 -1.04 -0.09 -28.47
Spot silver 19.33 -0.1 -0.51 -36.16
Spot platinum 1324.99 1.99 0.15 -13.68
Spot palladium 693 0.25 0.04 0.14
Comex gold Dec3 1197.5 0.5 0.04 -28.54
Comex silver Dec3 19.335 -0.078 -0.4 -36.21
Euro 1.3686
DXY 80.479
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
