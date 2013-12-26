SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Gold drifted lower in thin year-end trade on Thursday as a rally in equities and a strong economic recovery in the United States dented its safe-haven appeal. Gold is headed for a near 30 percent drop this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to begin unwinding its stimulus measures, ending a 12-year rally that was prompted by rock bottom interest rates and monetary stimulus by global central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,201.71 an ounce by 0013 GMT. The decline this year is gold's biggest loss since 1981. * Data on Friday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy. * Strong economic data prompted the Fed to announce last week that it would begin cutting back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases from January. * U.S. shares edged higher into record territory on Tuesday before the Christmas holiday, while Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-year closing high on Wednesday, supported by optimism over the global economy. * Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a non-binding agreement with the government of Kyrgyzstan that could pave the way for joint ownership of Kumtor, the country's flagship gold mine. * Non-resident Indians are bringing gold into the country by taking advantage of rules that allow each individual to carry 1 kg of the metal, helping traders cope with restrictions on imports during the peak wedding season. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 2130 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet PRICES AT 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1201.71 -2.69 -0.22 -28.24 Spot silver 19.43 -0.07 -0.36 -35.83 Spot platinum 1337 7.3 0.55 -12.9 Spot palladium 691.75 0.75 0.11 -0.04 Comex gold Dec3 1201.4 -1.9 -0.16 -28.31 Comex silver Dec3 19.455 -0.029 -0.15 -35.81 Euro 1.367 DXY COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)