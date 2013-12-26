SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Gold drifted lower in thin
year-end trade on Thursday as a rally in equities and a strong
economic recovery in the United States dented its safe-haven
appeal.
Gold is headed for a near 30 percent drop this year as the
U.S. Federal Reserve is set to begin unwinding its stimulus
measures, ending a 12-year rally that was prompted by rock
bottom interest rates and monetary stimulus by global central
banks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,201.71 an
ounce by 0013 GMT. The decline this year is gold's biggest loss
since 1981.
* Data on Friday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned
business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase
in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.
* Strong economic data prompted the Fed to announce last
week that it would begin cutting back its $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases from January.
* U.S. shares edged higher into record territory on Tuesday
before the Christmas holiday, while Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a six-year closing high on Wednesday, supported by optimism
over the global economy.
* Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a
non-binding agreement with the government of Kyrgyzstan that
could pave the way for joint ownership of Kumtor, the country's
flagship gold mine.
* Non-resident Indians are bringing gold into the country by
taking advantage of rules that allow each individual to carry 1
kg of the metal, helping traders cope with restrictions on
imports during the peak wedding season.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims
2130 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
PRICES AT 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1201.71 -2.69 -0.22 -28.24
Spot silver 19.43 -0.07 -0.36 -35.83
Spot platinum 1337 7.3 0.55 -12.9
Spot palladium 691.75 0.75 0.11 -0.04
Comex gold Dec3 1201.4 -1.9 -0.16 -28.31
Comex silver Dec3 19.455 -0.029 -0.15 -35.81
Euro 1.367
DXY
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)